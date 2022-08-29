5 potential finishes for Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW - New champions crowned, former champions re-appear

The Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament is set to conclude on WWE RAW. Two teams have made it through the tournament to reach the finals, despite plenty of chaos and competition.

The WWE RAW end of the bracket will see IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in action. The duo defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke in the tournament's opening round. They then defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the semifinals.

For SmackDown, things are less linear. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won their match in the tournament's opening round by defeating Shotzi and Xia Li. The pair then defeated Sonya Deville and Natalya in the semifinals. The latter won a Second Chance Fatal-4-Way match to advance when Toxic Attraction had to be removed because of injury.

Which team will leave WWE RAW as the new Women's Tag Team Champions? Will Bayley and her buddies control the tag team division? Will the unlikely duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah shock the world? How will this epic match conclude?

Below are five potential finishes for Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW.

#5. Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair create chaos on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair

At SummerSlam, Bayley made her return to WWE programming. She was joined by her new stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as they collectively confronted Bianca Belair. Becky Lynch stood by The EST of WWE, and Bayley's crew backed down.

The trio attacked Becky Lynch the next night, further harming her already injured arm. Bianca found support in the form of Asuka and Alexa Bliss, and together they'll take on Bayley, SKY, and Kai at WWE Clash at the Castle.

With the two teams set to collide at Clash, things may heat up on WWE RAW. Asuka, Bianca, and Alexa may interfere to either cost Kai and SKY the win or to make sure Bayley doesn't get involved in the outcome.

Regardless, don't be surprised to see this rivalry furthered ahead of the big event in Wales.

#4. Bayley may interfere in the bout

Bayley at SummerSlam

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY held gold before joining the main roster. Dakota held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez. Meanwhile, SKY held the very same title alongside being a former NXT Women's Champion.

Despite their skills, the two are in a position to succeed more than ever, thanks to Bayley. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion leads their faction, and she'll no doubt be in their corner on Monday.

Bayley will give the already talented duo more advice and backup to succeed. Most importantly, she will go above and beyond to ensure they win.

If The Role Model has to cheat to gain an edge for her group, she'll do it in a heartbeat. Her interference could win IYO and Dakota the titles or potentially get them disqualified.

#3. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY may become the champions on WWE RAW

As noted on this list, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have a lot of experience. The latter has been wrestling for 15 years, and she's held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions.

IYO SKY has also wrestled professionally for fifteen years despite only being 32 years old. While in NXT, she won the tag titles with Zoey Stark and the NXT Women's Championship. Both women are in the prime of their careers with long, internationally traveled roads behind them. They have experience and a championship pedigree.

When Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez take on SKY and Kai, they may be unable to handle the more experienced duo. SKY and Kai know all the tricks in the book, so there's a strong chance that they will walk away with the win.

A boot from Dakota Kai or a moonsault from IYO may seal the fate of Aliyah and Raquel.

#2. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez may shock the world and win

Heading into the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, the SmackDown side of the bracket featured several wildcards. Some teams stood out more than others, and some seemed to have more potential.

While Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez have been friendly and have even teamed up a little in the past, they never appeared to be a proper tag team. Their styles seemed to clash, and the other women in the division had no problem pointing out that Raquel seemed to carry the team.

Despite the two seemingly not being a perfect fit from the outside, they've gelled together and found success. They defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the opening round upset. The duo defeated the more experienced Natalya, alongside Sonya Deville.

If the two can keep their success going, they may win the final match. By doing so, they'll reach the pinnacle of women's tag team wrestling. Raquel Rodriguez may power the team to a major win.

#1. The winning team could be confronted by Sasha Banks and Naomi on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi

On every episode of WWE RAW and SmackDown, fans believe that Sasha Banks and Naomi will show up after their infamous walkout several months ago. Unfortunately, they have never returned.

While the talented stars haven't appeared on TV for months, WWE RAW is the perfect time for them to return. The former Women's Tag Team Champions vacated the titles when they walked away from the company. Now that the new champions are being crowned, they should reappear to make it clear that they never lost the gold.

Whether Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE RAW remains to be seen, but if they do, they'll likely appear after the match. There's a chance they will get involved and lay both teams out first, but the former champions will probably choose to take the spotlight when the new titleholders are celebrating.

Two new but fantastic teams are ready to take over the division and leave with championship gold. Whoever wins the bout will etch their names in professional wrestling history.

