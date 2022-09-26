Legendary star to join The Judgment Day, intense rivalry boils over - 5 potential finishes for Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

A potentially combustible combination will be mixed on the next episode of WWE RAW. Matt Riddle is set to go one-on-one against his long-time friend Damian Priest.

The match comes after the Judgment Day faction attempted to recruit Matt Riddle to join them. The stable currently features four members, including Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. Dom betrayed his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio, to join the brooding faction.

Despite Riddle being long-time friends with Ripley and Priest, he rejected their offer to join the stable. The group didn't take kindly to it, and now former friends will clash on WWE RAW.

Both Riddle and Priest have their irons in a lot of fire lately. Matt is in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins, while The Judgment Day has been feuding with both Rey Mysterio and Edge. What will happen when the two talented competitors clash on WWE RAW? How will the bout potentially end?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle on WWE RAW.

#5. The Judgment Day might help Damian Priest win on WWE RAW

Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been a force to be reckoned with on WWE RAW for months now. The stable started with Edge recruiting Damian Priest and then Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor soon joined the group and the trio betrayed Edge, forcefully removing him from the stable.

The faction continued its devious ways and began to target and torment Rey Mysterio, going as far as to recruit Dominik Mysterio. The young luchador betrayed his father and joined the faction, only further strengthening it.

Judgment Day members have each other's backs, which is scary for their opposition. Matt Riddle doesn't have many friends with Randy Orton currently on the sidelines. Without help backing him up, Balor, Ripley, and Mysterio may interfere to help Damian Priest to defeat the former United States Champion.

#4. The match could end by DQ or be ruled a no-contest due to chaotic interference

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle

There are many moving parts in the upcoming bout between Matt Riddle and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day is a fierce group and Priest's stablemates will likely be ringside for the bout.

Matt Riddle is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins and Damian Priest is feuding with both Edge and Rey Mysterio. AJ Styles is also seemingly involved in the storyline following his segment with Finn Balor on WWE RAW last week. Plus, there's always the injured Randy Orton potentially lurking and waiting for a major return.

With so many WWE RAW stars involved in one story, the bout may not have a decisive winner. Interference and chaotic brawling could lead to a disqualification or even the match being ruled a no contest.

Don't be surprised to see The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Rey Mysterio, and potentially even Edge and AJ Styles all brawling to close the segment.

#3. AJ Styles could shockingly attack Riddle and join the Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and AJ Styles share an interesting history. In many ways, the two stars have gone down similar paths. Both found success internationally and in various other promotions prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment. The two stars have led The Bullet Club in Japan and are closely linked with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ and Finn also teamed up on WWE RAW earlier this year, ironically enough, to fight the Judgment Day back when Edge led the faction. Their past alliance was referenced during last week's episode of RAW when Finn seemingly invited AJ to join the Judgment Day.

While The Phenomenal One didn't take The Prince up on joining his crew, he may swerve fans and ultimately decide to join the group. AJ certainly doesn't fit the menacing tone of the faction, but fans could say the same about Dominik. There's definitely a chance that Styles may cost Riddle the bout, perhaps by hitting him with the Pele kick, and then join the stable.

#2. Matt Riddle may defeat Damian Priest in the middle of the ring

Matt Riddle in action

There's a chance that wild interference won't end up affecting the bout between Matt Riddle and Damian Priest on WWE RAW. Both stars are involved in rivalries, but the bout may go uninterrupted.

If The Archer of Infamy and The Original Bro do lock horns without any form of interference, the bout may be a show stealer. Both Riddle and Priest are extremely gifted in-ring competitors. If their real-life chemistry transfers into in-ring chemistry, the match could really deliver.

Provided no superstar interferes in the match, Riddle will likely walk away with a victory. As good as Priest is, Riddle might just have the edge. Plus, The Original Bro needs momentum heading into his Fight Pit match with Seth Rollins.

Don't be surprised if a big knee strike of some kind knocks Priest out long enough for Matt to get the pinfall victory.

#1. Seth Rollins could interfere and cost Riddle the win on WWE RAW

To say that the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle has become personal is a major understatement. While the two didn't like each other from the start, Seth's attempt to end Riddle's career with a vicious assault heated their rivalry up considerably.

Things were made worse when the two stars began talking about each other's families. It seems as if the animosity between The Original Bro and The Architect is so intense that they come to blows the moment they see each other.

Both stars have been costing each other wins as of late, and that may continue on WWE RAW. Rollins is sneaky, and he likely has no problem aiding Damian Priest in defeating Riddle. Whether or not his help will lead to a Judgment Day invite remains to be seen.

There are several moving parts to the upcoming bout between Matt Riddle and Damian Priest on WWE RAW. Both former friends have their own ongoing intense rivalries. Will someone new join The Judgment Day? Will chaos overshadow the match? For now, only time will tell.

How do you expect the bout between Matt Riddle and Damian Priest on WWE RAW to end? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far