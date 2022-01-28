5 potential finishes for Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

The 2022 Royal Rumble is fast approaching, and the excitement of fans is soaring as WWE showcases its premier live event on January 29 at St. Louis, Missouri.

The event will see a host of contests, including the 30-Man and 30-Woman Royal Rumble Matches, along with some esteemed championships also up for grabs.

Apart from these riveting bouts, another contest that has undoubtedly caught the interest of the WWE Universe is the Mixed Tag Team Match pitting the WWE Hall of Famer couple Edge & Beth Phoenix against the A-Lister couple The Miz & Maryse.

The rivalry between Edge and The Miz intensified ever since their respective spouses also entered the picture. With Maryse constantly interfering in all of her husband's showdowns against The Rated-R Superstar, Beth Phoenix made a remarkable comeback at WWE Day 1 to even the odds.

On the latest episode of RAW, Edge, and Beth undoubtedly had the last laugh when they interrupted Maryse's birthday celebration. The Grit Couple took out Miz's security as the It Couple retreated from the ring.

Things are certainly heating up between the two couples leading up to the momentous event. With all to look forward to in this rivalry, we dive into five potential finishes for this Mixed Tag Team Match at the Royal Rumble:

#5 Beth Phoenix wins with a devastating Glam Slam on Maryse at the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is arguably one of the most destructive female superstars to step foot in the squared circle.

The Glamazon will be back in action on Saturday as she looks to put Maryse in her place. The latter has aided her husband, The Miz, in his encounters with Edge.

Beth will rely on her hard-hitting moves and devastating finisher, The Glam Slam, to put Maryse away and give her team a well-deserved victory.

