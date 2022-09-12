Iconic babyface turns heel, unbelievable upset win - 5 potential finishes for Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio's career will forever change on WWE RAW. The young superstar is scheduled to go one-on-one with Hall of Famer Edge. The bout was made following some major drama between the two stars.

At SummerSlam, Edge returned to World Wrestling Entertainment after a savage beatdown from The Judgment Day. He aided The Mysterios in defeating Finn Balor and Damian Priest, much to Judgment Day's chagrin.

On WWE RAW, Edge had more issues with the group, and when attempting to spear his enemies, he accidentally struck Dominik Mysterio and since then, Dom has had issues with Edge.

There was clear tension between the two despite The Rated R Superstar apologizing for the mistake. Rey Mysterio did his best to keep the peace, but Dominik shocked the world at Clash at the Castle when he hit Edge with a low blow and clotheslined his father in the center of the ring.

Dominik officially joined The Judgment Day on WWE RAW last week, and the faction attacked Edge. Still, Mysterio will have his work cut out for him when he takes on the Hall of Famer on the red brand.

What will happen when WWE Hall of Famer Edge takes on Dominik Mysterio? Will Edge teach the young star a lesson? Will Judgment Day create chaos? Will a shocking turn take place?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

#5. Judgment Day may help Dominik defeat Edge on WWE RAW

An argument could be made that Judgment Day is stronger than ever. While the group lost at SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle, they often get the last laugh and ultimately stand tall in the end. They win the war even if they lose the battles.

Even if the group isn't stronger, they have more members than ever. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor have been a dominant trio and the group recently expanded with the addition of Dominik Mysterio.

When Edge and Dominik Mysterio clash on WWE RAW, Dom is going in as the underdog. Still, the numbers advantage for Judgment Day may help Dom get a major win. Rhea, Finn, and Damian could possibly interfere. Even if one of them manages to distract the referee, the others can do serious damage.

#4. The bout may end in disqualification or no contest due to interference

Judgment Day brings constant chaos to World Wrestling Entertainment. When Edge initially led the faction, they assaulted their enemies and dominated those who opposed them. However, it was once Edge was excommunicated from the stable that it truly became chaotic.

The faction regularly engages in backstage assaults and sneak attacks, plus they use steel chairs and kendo sticks to beat down their opposition.

When Edge and Dominik Mysterio will collide on WWE RAW, the bout may not end up having a proper finish. Judgment Day will likely interfere, but Rey Mysterio and even Beth Phoenix could end up getting involved in the match.

There's a high likelihood that Judgment Day may end up causing disqualification by attacking Edge or the bout will break down and be ruled a no contest.

#3. Rey Mysterio may betray Edge on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio

While there's a lot of drama surrounding The Judgment Day and Edge, the most intriguing and potentially depressing aspect of the rivalry is the effect it has had on The Mysterio. Prior to their rivalry with the brooding factions, the father-son duo seemingly got along harmoniously.

Unfortunately, things took a turn. Dominik and Edge had their issues while Rhea kept targeting the young Mysterio. Whether it was her beatdowns or charm, she ultimately convinced Dom to join The Judgment Day and he assaulted his own father in the process.

Still, the expression "blood is thicker than water" exists for a reason. When Edge will face Dom on WWE RAW, there's a chance that Rey could betray the Hall of Famer and join his son. While the greatest luchador of all time portraying a villain is hard to imagine, stranger things have happened. Rey may cost Edge the win.

#2. Dominik could get a shocking roll-up victory over the Hall of Famer

Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has had a successful run in World Wrestling Entertainment. He has appeared at WrestleMania and has even held tag team championship gold alongside his father. He is still in over his head come WWE RAW.

Edge has held more championships than nearly anybody in wrestling history. He is also known to go to extreme lengths to defeat and sometimes destroy his opponents.

Thankfully for Dom, Edge is going into their bout hurt. The Judgment Day attacked his leg last week, which put him at a major disadvantage heading into the bout. If Dominik is smart and crafty, he may get a quick win over the legend, perhaps with a roll-up of some kind. If he does, it'll be by far the biggest victory in his career.

#1. Edge will likely pin Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Edge on RAW

Edge is heading into the match potentially injured, and Dominik has the entire Judgment Day in his corner. While the odds should seem stacked against the Hall of Famer, the reality of the situation is that he's still the most likely winner.

Dominik has had a good career thus far, but he's still wet behind the ears. He has a lot of experience left to gain before he can manage to defeat a superstar of the caliber of Edge.

Their bout on WWE RAW won't be a squash. Dominik Mysterio will have a great showing. In the end, however, The Rated R Superstar will likely hit Dom with a spear and pin him in the center of the ring. Whether that win will close the rivalry between Edge and The Judgment Day remains to be seen.

Will Dominik Mysterio shock the world on WWE RAW by defeating a Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion? Whatever happens between the younger Mysterio and Edge will have fans chomping at the bit for more. Neither The Judgment Day nor Edge appears to be giving, in and that benefits the WWE Universe.

What do you think will happen when Edge goes one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

