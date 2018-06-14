5 Potential finishes for the 2018 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match

Will a man get involved? Will a SmackDown Live Superstar finally win the big one?

There was a Money In The Bank Summit on this week's SmackDown Live

Four female Superstars from Raw and four female Superstars from SmackDown Live will take part in the largest women’s WWE Money In The Bank ladder match to date this Sunday in Chicago.

Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks and Natalya will be looking to win the briefcase from the red brand, while Lana, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi will represent Team Blue in the match.

There has been plenty of speculation this week that Natalya will win the briefcase, setting up a possible rivalry with Ronda Rousey, but WWE has been known to spring surprises at MITB events in the past, so a Nattie victory is far from certain.

In this article, let’s take a look at five potential ways that the eight-woman ladder match could be decided.

#5 Alexa Bliss sneaks the victory

Alexa Bliss is a four-time WWE Women's champion

Looking at the current situation in the Raw women’s division, almost every female Superstar on the roster has a ready-made storyline waiting for them after Money In The Bank – except Alexa Bliss.

If Natalya doesn’t win, her alignment with Ronda Rousey will still continue; if Sasha Banks doesn’t win, perhaps she’ll get involved in the Bayley vs. Riott Squad storyline; and if Ember Moon doesn’t win, she’s still new to the roster and will fit in well in any of the current stories.

However, “Little Miss Bliss” has no business involving herself in Bayley’s rivalry with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, while her chances of getting a one-on-one Raw Women’s Championship match so soon after her title reign ended are extremely slim.

Alexa’s heel character is based on having something to brag about, hence why she’s been a champion for 15 of the last 20 months, so if WWE wants to keep her relevant while she doesn’t have any obvious opponents, maybe there’s a chance that “The One True Goddess” will claim the Money In The Bank contract on Sunday.

If it happens, expect the four-time women’s champ to steal the victory in typical Bliss fashion by throwing a babyface off the top of the ladder – say, Becky Lynch – before unhooking the briefcase.