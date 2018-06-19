5 Potential Finishes for the Rollins vs. Ziggler Rematch Next Week

Could we see Rollins regain his Championship next week?

What happens when Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler clash again?

WWE RAW was a pretty stacked show. The biggest talking point coming out of the show was the big title switch that set the world abuzz. Dolph Ziggler is your brand new Intercontinental Champion. And yes, he beat the hottest babyface in wrestling, Seth Rollins, to capture the coveted prize.

The two men will battle again on next week's show, from what I gather. This match could certainly play out in a variety of ways. I will try and touch upon five distinct possibilities in this article.

I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about this big rematch. Who will come out of next week's match smelling like roses?

Here is my assessment of the situation...

#5 Dolph Ziggler wins clean

I would be surprised if this were to happen

I would be very surprised indeed if Dolph Ziggler went over clean in this clash. This is because heels in WWE generally do not win clean (monster heels being the obvious exception). And they especially do not win clean over babyfaces who have been on fire. Of course, a superkick could fell Rollins at any time, but I will be surprised if it does.

However, I would not be disappointed if Ziggler does go over clean. This is because WWE needs some strong heels and this could be a great way to rebuild him into a position he rightfully deserves. It would also build him as a strong opponent for Drew McIntyre for when the time is right.

However, Seth Rollins is far too hot right now for a change of this nature. Therefore, I will move on to the other options on my list.