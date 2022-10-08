5 potential finishes for Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is set to play host to what is sure to be an epic six-man tag team match. Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci are scheduled to take on The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.

The six-man tag team bout won't just be a classic trios match. When the two stables collide, they'll go at it in the second-ever Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. The first match of its kind took place back in July between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Before the big match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Sheamus and Gunther went one-on-one in a hard-hitting affair on SmackDown. Fans thought a new champion would be crowned when Gunther tapped twice, but he never tapped a third time, and the match continued. Ultimately, Sheamus lost due to help from Imperium.

With the two factions constantly at war, things may finally be settled come WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Which stable will walk away from the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match as the winner? Could a surprise star interfere?

Below are five potential finishes for Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Alexander Wolfe may surprisingly return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 to aid his former stablemates

World Wrestling Entertainment has proven that they're not afraid to bring back stars from the past now that there's been a regime change. During Vince McMahon's time as WWE Chairman, massive budget cuts took their toll on the roster, and dozens of superstars were released.

Since Triple H took over the reigns as both head of creative and talent relations, former stars have been brought back to the company. Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Karrion Kross are a handful of former superstars who have made their returns in recent weeks.

There's a chance that WWE Extreme Rules 2022 will play host to another big return. Alexander Wolfe is a former NXT, NXT UK, and SmackDown star best known for his time with SANITY and Imperium. Before being released, he was kicked out of the latter group, but he remains active in WWE-affiliated promotions PROGRESS Wrestling and wXw.

While he didn't return on SmackDown, don't be shocked if the Dresden Hatchetman returns to help Imperium pick up a pinfall victory.

#4. The Brawling Brutes may successfully dispatch Imperium and win via pinfall

The Brawling Brutes need a win. At WWE Clash at the Castle, Sheamus lost to Gunther in an incredible but brutal bout. The two stables had a six-man tag team match on the following SmackDown, which saw The Brawling Brutes lose. Sheamus was defeated once again on the latest episode from the blue brand.

While Butch and Ridge have picked up a handful of tag team wins in that time, the Brutes have repeatedly come up short against Imperium. When the two factions clash at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, the ferocious trio needs to pick up a win.

A Brogue Kick or The Bitter End leading to a pinfall victory would be nice, but a member of Imperium submitting to Butch may be an even better way of giving The Brawling Brutes momentum.

#3. Imperium may pin a member of The Brawling Brutes at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Imperium is an incredibly talented faction. Gunther is the longest reigning NXT UK Champion of all time, a feat which won't be eclipsed following the brand's demise last month. He's also the current reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are no slouches, either. The pair are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. They were also regular contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles during their time on the brand.

When the two factions go head-to-head at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Imperium may defeat their opponents cleanly. The rules of the bout allow for weapons, so using items around the ringside area is not only allowed but encouraged. The trio may use them to destroy their opposition, but a massive Lariat or Powerbomb will likely be what leads to a pinfall victory.

#2. Butch may shockingly betray The Brawling Brutes and join the Imperium

Butch has had a strange run on the main roster. Before joining the blue brand, Pete Dunne was the face of NXT UK, at one point being the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion in the brand's history. He later moved to NXT, where he held tag team gold with Matt Riddle and often found himself on the upper card.

He was called up to SmackDown earlier this year and became Butch. The character appeared to be wildly different, running around like a lunatic with Ridge and Sheamus constantly pulling him away from fights. However, since Triple H took over the creative control of WWE, he's slowly been morphing back into The Bruiserweight fans know and love.

When Imperium and The Brawling Brutes collide at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Butch may shockingly betray his teammates. He could claim it was Sheamus' idea to start calling him Butch and making him wear a ridiculous cap.

There's a chance the talented superstar may break The Celtic Warrior's fingers and leave him prone to an Imperium beating. This would give Gunther and his crew a major win while allowing Butch to become Pete Dunne again.

#1. The Bloodline may shockingly interfere, establishing themselves as the dominant faction at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

There are several factions on the blue brand. Both Imperium and The Brawling Brutes are trios with animosity amongst one another. Legado del Fantasma shockingly debuted on the season premiere of WWE SmackDown. Plus, Maximum Male Models and Hit Row are stables of sorts, although the former's numbers have seemingly dwindled.

The most dominant faction on the blue brand and in professional wrestling as a whole is The Bloodline. The faction comprises Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. While they're the most successful stable, there has been some on-screen strife and animosity as of late, most notably with Jey Uso.

Surprisingly, the group is not currently scheduled to appear at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. That doesn't mean they won't make their impact felt, however. The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and maybe even Sami Zayn could appear at the event and attack both stables to make it clear that they were the most dominant faction in wrestling. While fans will be disappointed by the match being stopped in that manner during a premium live event, it may happen.

