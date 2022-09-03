5 potential finishes for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop at NXT Worlds Collide

NXT Worlds Collide is set to feature a big-time Women's Tag Team Championship bout. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are set to take on Monday Night RAW's Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Kayden and Katana won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship one month ago on the August 2nd episode. The duo defeated three other teams to capture the gold: Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile, and Toxic Attraction. The tag belts were vacated due to Cora Jade betraying her partner and co-champion Roxanne Perez and later throwing the title away into a trash bin.

On the latest episode of NXT on USA Network, Kayden and Katana defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. While celebrating their win, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop shocked the NXT Universe by coming out to the ring. The Scottish stars from Monday Night RAW issued a challenge, and the champions accepted.

What will happen when the experienced RAW stars take on two of the brightest stars on NXT? Could brand new champions potentially be crowned at the Premium Live Event? Will the less experienced wrestlers shock the world?

Below are five potential finishes for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop at NXT Worlds Collide.

#5. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. may be disqualified at NXT Worlds Collide

A lot can be said about Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. as a team. The duo brings many positives to the table, but their game has a handful of flaws. For example, the Scottish superstars aren't afraid to cheat, which is both a positive and a negative.

Due to the duo not always being in sync, there's a chance that any attempt at cheating will cause them to be disqualified. Unfortunately, Nikki and Doudrop are still struggling to get along at times, so the team isn't exactly a well-oiled machine yet.

When the Scottish superstars challenge for the titles at NXT Worlds Collide, they may attempt a crafty yet underhanded tactic to win, only for it to blow up in their face.

For example, Nikki might attempt to hit one of their opponents with a title belt, only for the referee to catch them. Doing so could cost them the win by disqualification.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah may be added to unify the titles

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

NXT Worlds Collide currently features three championship unification matches. The NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles will be unified in a four-way match. The NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships will be combined in a triple threat bout. Lastly, the NXT and the United Kingdom Championships will be merged when Tyler Bate and Bron Breakker clash.

The titles are being unified due to NXT UK shutting down to make way for NXT Europe which will launch next year. While that's the main reason for the titles being merged, the main roster has seen several unification bouts this year as well.

There's a chance that Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah could appear. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions may want to unify even more titles.

If this happens, the tag team bout may go from two teams to three. Raquel and Aliyah will likely walk out with even more gold if they're added to the match.

#3. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop may cheat to win gold at NXT Worlds Collide

As mentioned previously on this list, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop aren't above cheating if they deem it necessary. While the superhero was once virtuous, she's taken on a villainous role following her split with Rhea Ripley earlier this year. Meanwhile, Doudrop has her vicious edge from the beginning.

If the two stars craft a plan, they may be able to cheat to win the titles. While they've often suffered from miscommunication, the two have a lot of history together. Nikki and Doudrop teamed on the indie scene at various times, dating back to 2010.

At NXT Worlds Collide, the Scottish pair may cheat to defeat Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. A referee distraction, using foreign objects, or some other method could put them in a position to get a pinfall victory.

#2. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance may pin the WWE RAW stars

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance began teaming up two and a half years ago in March 2020. While the pair lost a lot, they eventually began to build up steam.

Their journey hasn't been easy. They seemingly turned heel after being frustrated by their constant losses earlier this year. Ultimately, the pair changed course and have remained the likable babyfaces fans know them as.

Kayden and Katana may be the underdogs when the two teams clash at NXT Worlds Collide. However, that won't surprise the duo, as they're used to that role.

Despite that, they have athleticism and heart that have led them to win gold. Their ability and teamwork may lead them to pick up a major win against the two stars from Monday Night RAW. The duo may hit their finisher on Nikki A.S.H. and walk away as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

#1. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. may cleanly win the titles at NXT Worlds Collide

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

While Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. haven't had much success as a tag team, it would be foolish for anybody to underestimate them. Doudrop is an absolute powerhouse with a distinct size advantage over almost everybody she competes against.

Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H.'s accolades should speak for themselves. She is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She's also held the WWE 24/7 Championship. Most importantly, Nikki won the Money in the Bank briefcase, which helped her capture the RAW Women's Championship in the past.

New champions may be crowned when Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop challenge Kayden Carter and Katana Chance at NXT Worlds Collide. The Scottish stars might not even have to cheat to defeat their foes. Instead, their ability and experience may lead to them defeating the young tag team clean in the center of the ring.

Who do you want to see win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match at NXT Worlds Collide? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

