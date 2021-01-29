5 Potential finishes for the Men's Royal Rumble - Current Champion wins, Major WWE return?

As the Royal Rumble approaches, one has to certainly give WWE credit for the fact that it is impossible to predict a winner on the men's side at this point in time.

The best kind of stories are the ones where you do not know the conclusion, and that certainly seems to be the case at the Royal Rumble.

What we will do, however, is predict 5 potential scenarios that could play out at the Royal Rumble, 5 interesting possibilities that fans may want to see.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know who you think could potentially win the Royal Rumble match.

#5 WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E wins the Royal Rumble and challenges Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year

Jesus man big e got left speechless Paul is right — Jose Barrientos (@bulletclubfever) December 26, 2020

Almost everyone has ruled Big E out as a potential Royal Rumble winner because he's the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. But the amount of time and effort that is being put into Big E, to mold him into a top star and break him away from The New Day is a testament to the faith that the company has in him. But could Big E win the Royal Rumble match by eliminating a top heel like Randy Orton (maybe sowing the seeds for a future feud) to challenge Roman Reigns?

On the way to WrestleMania, Big E could potentially drop the WWE Intercontinental Championship to an ally of Roman Reigns, be it Jey Uso or even Apollo Crews, who seems to have formed a partnership with the champ.

The Royal Rumble win could be just the breakout moment that Big E needed to prove that he has the potential to be the biggest star in the company. Maybe like KofiMania, we need a Big E Mania moment as well.