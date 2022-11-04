A major championship match is scheduled for the next episode of WWE SmackDown. The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Gunther defends his title against the legendary masked superstar Rey Mysterio.

The bout comes as a result of Rey Mysterio shockingly joining the WWE SmackDown brand after trying to quit the company due to his issues with Judgment Day and Dominik. After some convincing from Triple H, Rey moved to the blue brand and was added to a multi-man match to crown a new number one contender.

Rey ultimately defeated Ricochet, Sheamus, and Solo Sikoa on the October 14th show. Since then, Imperium has attempted to intimidate the legend and send a message that he won't be able to win the gold.

Is the faction correct, or will Rey manage to win the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown? Could the bout be interrupted by a rival stable?

Below are five potential finishes for Rey Mysterio vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental title on WWE SmackDown.

#5. The match on WWE SmackDown could end by countout

Rey Mysterio takes to the air

Rey Mysterio and Gunther will be an intriguing bout due to the two having completely different styles. The two are about as different as it gets, both in the ring and cosmetically. Their size, their wrestling style, their appearance, and even their native countries are vastly different.

Despite their many differences, both share a few attributes. Both Mysterio and Gunther are high-level athletes with championship credentials. They are also both willing to get down and dirty if necessary.

Gunther proved in his rivalry with The Brawling Brutes that he'll cross a line and fight if need be, including all around the ringside area. Rey will fly anywhere he can. The two may end up fighting outside the ring and ultimately be counted out by the referee.

In the case of a countout, regardless of who it could favor, the title remains on the champion. Mysterio needs to avoid a countout decision.

#4. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci could cause a disqualification

Gunther is the leader of the Imperium faction. The group originated in WWE as part of the NXT UK brand and was later seen on NXT. The trio made their way to WWE SmackDown, with Gunther and Kaiser joining the brand after WrestleMania and Vinci a few months later.

Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser are highly skilled superstars in their own right. They held tag team gold on NXT and remain a top threat for both the WWE SmackDown and RAW Tag Team titles currently held by The Usos.

Beyond being incredible wrestlers, Kaiser and Vinci are fiercely loyal. If they see Gunther in trouble against the masked legend, they aren't above interfering to avoid a title change. While they may get away with it, the duo may also just cause a disqualification by attacking the legend in front of the referee.

If the match ends in a DQ, Gunther retains his title. Attacking Rey is a can't-miss decision if things get ugly.

#3. Gunther could defeat Rey Mysterio cleanly on WWE SmackDown

Gunther prepares to lay a chop on Butch

Gunther walks into the match in a very advantageous position. He has the "champion's advantage", meaning if the bout ends in a countout or DQ he keeps the Intercontinental title. He also has two fantastic wrestlers by his side.

While all of that is beneficial, it would be silly to discount his immense talent. The hard-hitting Austrian is one of the best pure wrestlers in the business. He has incredible strength, size, and speed that very few can match. His nickname is The Ring General for good reason.

There's a high likelihood that Gunther will defeat Rey Mysterio when they go one-on-one for the Intercontinental Championship without the need for his underlings or any other advantage outside of his raw ability, tenacity, and size. The Austrian is just that good of a professional wrestler.

#2. Rey Mysterio could shockingly dethrone Gunther

Rey Mysterio celebrates with the fans

Gunther is the favorite going into WWE SmackDown for plenty of reasons listed on this list, but nobody can discount Rey Mysterio. The greatest lucha star of all time has been underestimated and doubted throughout his entire career, and doing so has always backfired for whomever opposed him.

At his height and weight, Rey Mysterio should never have made it in pro wrestling, especially in the United States. He certainly shouldn't have made it to WWE. Yet he is one of the most successful stars of all time and has held multiple world titles in the company.

Mysterio has defeated many of the very best wrestlers the industry has ever had, including giants over twice his size. While Gunther is as formidable a foe as they come, The Littlest Big Man could pull off another one of his infamous upset victories and win another title.

#1. Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day could cost Rey the win on WWE SmackDown

Despite his recent success and a major title opportunity, Rey has had a tough 2022. He was constantly harassed and assaulted by Judgment Day, abused by Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest on a regular basis. Unfortunately, that was only the beginning of his suffering.

The devious faction managed to coerce Dominik Mysterio into joining the group. Rey's son regularly belittled him and attacked him, all while the elder Mysterio refused to lay hands on Dom or retaliate in any way.

There's a chance that Dominik and Judgment Day aren't done tormenting the legend. They may show up on WWE SmackDown and cost Rey the bout against Gunther just to cause him further misery. They may even brutally beat the legend down. After all, Judgment Day are villains to their very core.

