WWE Superstar who had asked to quit becomes Gunther's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship

Rey Mysterio has become the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship as he defeated Sheamus, Ricochet, and Solo Sikoa in a Fatal 4-Way match on WWE SmackDown.

Gunther has been a dominant Intercontinental Champion, defeating all of his challengers. Hence, WWE announced a Fatal 4-Way match between Sheamus, Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Karrion Kross to determine his next opponent.

However, at the start of the show, Karrion Kross was attacked by Drew McIntyre after being in what seemed like a car accident. This meant he wouldn't be able to participate in the match.

A few moments later, Rey Mysterio, in a backstage segment, said that he wanted to quit because Dominik's actions tormented him. Triple H then asked the cruiserweight to step into his office as he had an idea.

After all the participants in the Intercontinental Championship contender's match were announced, it was revealed that Rey Mysterio would be taking Karrion Kross' place in the match.

All men had their fair share of moments. Fans got to witness Rey Mysterio fight Sheamus for the first time. The crowd was also treated to a fantastic brawl between Solo Sikoa and Sheamus. The best moment in the match came when Rey and Ricochet got to show off their speed and agility against each other.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso interfered. The distraction allowed Solo Sikoa to superkick Sheamus, sending him outside the ring as both members of Bloodline ambushed the Irishman.

Brawling Brutes then got involved, and the two groups started fighting on the outside. This allowed Rey Mysterio to hit 619 and a frog splash on Ricochet for the win.

It looks like Brawling Brutes have ended their rivalry with Gunther and Imperium and started a new one with The Bloodline. This will prove to be an interesting rivalry as we will witness Sheamus and Solo Sikoa battle again.

What's your take on Rey Mysterio becoming the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

