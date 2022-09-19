Popular injured superstar returns, new champion crowned - 5 potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to feature a major championship match this week. United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his coveted title against a former champion in his own right, Seth Rollins.

The bout comes after the two talented superstars had an interaction backstage on last week's edition of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins believes he's the face of the brand, while The All-Mighty believes that holding the United States Championship means that he is.

Bobby Lashley captured the United States Championship at WWE Money in the Bank. He defeated Austin Theory for the prestigious championship and has since gone on to defend the title on television and Premium Live Events several times.

As champion, The All-Mighty has successfully defended his title against Austin Theory, Ciampa, AJ Styles, and The Miz. All four superstars are extremely talented, but Lashley managed to defeat each one. Still, Rollins may be his toughest contender yet.

After a major win over Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle, can Rollins keep his momentum going by dethroning the champion? For now, nobody knows how the match will end. There are several likely scenarios that may play out on WWE RAW, although some are more interesting than others.

Below are 5 potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on WWE RAW.

#5. Matt Riddle could potentially cause a disqualification

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle is one of the most exciting feuds in World Wrestling Entertainment this year. The rivalry began months ago with a somewhat mundane personality clash between the two, but it quickly heated up into something much more consequential and personal.

The two stars were set to have a match at WWE SummerSlam but Rollins injured Riddle on WWE RAW prior to the event. Since then, the two athletes have been cutting scathing promos on each other and brawling at any opportunity both in and out of the ring. They battled at WWE Clash at the Castle with Rollins ultimately winning the match, but their rivalry doesn't appear to be over quite yet.

When Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley clash on WWE RAW, the match may end up being interrupted. Given the animosity between Rollins and Riddle potentially reaching an all-time high as of late, The Original Bro may interrupt the match to get his hands on Seth "Freakin" Rollins once more. If this happens, the bout will either be ruled as a No Contest or Seth will be declared the winner by disqualification.

#4. Seth Rollins may cleanly capture the United States Championship

While Seth Rollins has a gigantic ego, it could be argued that his confidence is deserved. His career has reached levels very few could have ever hoped for, but he seemingly always expected.

Rollins is a four-time world champion in WWE. He's also captured the NXT Championship, the United States Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship during his tenure with the company. He's even held the tag team titles six times with five different partners.

The Architect may cheat to get ahead at times, but he's proven he can deliver better in the ring than almost anybody. When he and Lashley lock horns on WWE RAW, the talented star could potentially win the match cleanly. Don't be surprised if a Phoenix Splash or Curb Stomp earns Seth Rollins the United States Championship.

#3. Bobby Lashley may retain his title on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of the most impressive superstars in WWE today. He has a laundry list of singles achievements, including the WWE Championship, which he's won on two occasions. He's also a two-time ECW Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a three-time United States Champion.

Since capturing the United States Championship for a third time, he's defeated top tier competitors such as The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory. Lashley is on top of his game despite being 46 years old. Somehow, he appears better than ever.

The All-Mighty may continue his streak of impressive championship defenses on WWE RAW. While Seth Rollins is certainly an incredible athlete and a big challenge for even the toughest superstars, he will likely fall victim to either the Spear or The Hurt Lock.

#2. Cody Rhodes may make a surprising return

Cody Rhodes

While Seth Rollins' rivalry with Matt Riddle has been one of the most exciting feuds of 2022, it can be argued that it isn't even Seth's best one this year. The honor of the best Seth Rollins rival of 2022 may go to Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare returned at WrestleMania 38 to much fanfare. He then had a tremendous match with Seth Rollins that stole the show. The two continued their rivalry at two subsequent Premium Live Events, with each match delivering something incredibly special and memorable for fans all over the world.

Cody was injured during their feud, with The American Nightmare ultimately being written off television when Rollins hit him with a sledgehammer. While he isn't expected back until around the beginning of 2023, he could potentially return early.

If he's healthy, he could interfere and attack Seth. If he's not yet ready for physicality, Rhodes may distract Rollins to send the message that their rivalry isn't over yet.

#1. Seth Rollins may cheat to become the new champion on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins with Kevin Patrick

Seth Rollins was given the nickname The Architect for a reason. He was considered the genius behind The Shield, a faction also featuring Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW) and Roman Reigns. He later turned on his partners to join The Authority, which helped him rise to the top of the industry and become a World Champion.

The former WWE Champion doesn't always take the honorable route. He will cheat and scheme his way to the top if necessary. Sometimes, he seemingly cheats even when he doesn't have to.

When Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins go one-on-one on WWE RAW, Seth may find a way to break the rules without the referee noticing. Be it the use of a steel chair, the United States Championship belt, or even a low blow, the Monday Night Messiah may leave WWE RAW as champion thanks to underhanded tactics.

Will Seth Rollins win the United States Championship on WWE RAW? There's reason to believe that he will. Still, Bobby Lashley has proven to be a dominant champion. Regardless of which star walks away with the belt, fans will be in for an incredible match.

Who will walk away from WWE RAW as the new United States Champion? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

