Turmoil within The Bloodline, new champions to be crowned - 5 potential finishes for The Brawling Brutes vs. The Usos on WWE SmackDown

A major tag team match is scheduled for this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Jimmy and Jey Uso, collectively known as The Usos, will be defending their WWE Unified Tag Team Championship belts against two-thirds of The Brawling Brutes.

Ridge Holland and Butch earned the right to battle the champions on WWE SmackDown last week after they defeated three other teams in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

The other three teams featured in the bout include Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods of The New Day, and Top Dolla & Ashante "Thee" Adonis of Hit Row.

The Brawling Brutes have added momentum heading into the bout as they also defeated The Street Profits on RAW.

The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes has the potential to be a show-stealing bout on WWE SmackDown. Will Holland and Butch dethrone the seemingly unbeatable champions? Will some kind of chaotic event take place that disrupts the bout?

Below are 5 potential finishes for The Brawling Brutes vs. The Usos on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Sami Zayn may accidentally cost The Usos the titles on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has an interesting relationship with The Bloodline. The "Honorary Uce" is seemingly manipulated by Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman seems slightly annoyed by his presence and Jimmy quite like Zayn. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa seems to respect The Underdog From The Underground.

However, Jey Uso feels differently for Zayn. Every time Sami is around, the Right-Hand Man is pacing and looks at him with anger and resentment. Jey also yells at and lectures Sami whenever the opportunity arises.

When The Usos battle The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn will likely be ringside for the bout. While he often helps The Bloodline win, the issues between him and Jey may manifest and ultimately cost The Usos the titles.

If Sami does cost the team the belts, it'll presumably be by accident. There's a chance, however, that it would be on purpose, and he'd instead lie and claim it was a mistake. The Master Strategist may be playing the long con.

#4. Imperium may cost The Brawling Brutes the win

The Brawling Brutes and Imperium have been battling over the past month or so on WWE SmackDown, and it all started over the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther and Sheamus started their rivalry last month which inevitably led to Ludwig Kaiser, Butch, and Ridge Holland getting involved. Once Giovanni Vinci made his main roster debut by rejoining Imperium, the two squads battled each other in various matches since.

Imperium may make their presence known during the tag team title match on WWE SmackDown. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci costing The Brawling Brutes the tag titles could be the catalyst to take their fierce rivalry to the next level heading into Extreme Rules. The Usos will gladly take a win by distraction or some other form of cheating.

#3. The Usos may defeat Butch and Ridge cleanly on WWE SmackDown

The Usos and Paul Heyman

The Usos' success in World Wrestling Entertainment can't be overlooked or ignored. They'll certainly be remembered as one of the best teams of the modern era.

The twins are the current reigning WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions and they've held the title five times. They're also the RAW Tag Team Champions in their third reign. Altogether, they have dominated the tag team scene for a decade as eight-time tag team champions.

While The Usos and The Bloodline often cheat to win, Jimmy and Jey can absolutely win any match fair and square. Butch and Ridge Holland will be formidable opposition, they just don't have the same level of experience. It wouldn't be a shock to see The Usos win clearly with a big splash.

#2. Butch and Ridge Holland may win the titles

The Brawling Brutes

The Usos have been tag team champions for so long that some fans aren't sure if they'll ever drop the belts. The twins won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles over a year ago. They also won the RAW Tag Team Titles earlier this year.

Still, new champions have to be crowned eventually and there's no time like the present. Faction leader Sheamus showed off an incredible performance at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Brawling Brutes are an exciting babyface unit that fans are getting behind.

WWE may choose to capitalize on their momentum. If so, Ridge Holland and Butch may pin The Usos on WWE SmackDown to win the tag team gold. Butch has had success prior to joining the main roster and a title win certainly could be in his future.

#1. Roman Reigns may lay out The Brawling Brutes to send a message to the WWE SmackDown locker room

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is not a man to be trifled with. The Head Of The Table is the current reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He captured the title over two years ago and then defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief has defeated top superstars over the past two years while also building up The Bloodline. The Usos are two stars Roman expects victories from.

If it appears as though Jimmy and Jey may lose to Butch and Holland, Reigns may come out and destroy The Brawling Brutes, possibly ending the match in either a disqualification or No Contest. In doing so, he'll stop any titles from changing hands while also sending a message to the rest of the roster who may be gunning for The Bloodline, including Logan Paul.

The upcoming bout between The Brawling Brutes and The Usos will be fascinating to watch. With many personalities involved in the match, along with those in some way affiliated with the competitors, the match could go in many exciting directions. Regardless of how the bout ends, fans will likely be treated to an incredible match.

Will The Brawling Brutes capture the tag team titles or will The Usos remain the WWE SmackDown & RAW Tag Team Champions? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far