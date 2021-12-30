WWE Day 1: Five potential finishes for The Usos vs. The New Day

Another chapter of the iconic rivalry between The Usos and The New Day unfolds at WWE Day 1

The New Day will look to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions for an eighth time as they take on Jimmy and Jey Uso for the gold. The feud between the teams got even more personal after The Bloodline attacked Sir Kofi a few weeks back on the blue brand.

King Woods had to fend off The Usos as well as their cousin, the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, on his own in the absence of his partner. Things have certainly improved for The New Day since Kingston returned, with the team becoming the #1 contenders to The Usos.

The New Day has soared high with confidence, having won the title of the best tag team in WWE by beating The Usos and RK-Bro in a Triple Threat Match on the December 10 episode of SmackDown.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sir Kofi and King Woods, along with Drew McIntyre, ascended to even bigger heights as they beat the team of The Usos and Madcap Moss in a Six-Man Tag Team Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

The Usos, with these recent defeats at the hands of New Day, will undoubtedly look to settle the score on the first night of 2022. In this article, we look at five potential finishes for this match at Day 1:

#5 Kofi Kingston secures the win with Trouble in Paradise at WWE Day 1

Trouble in Paradise is one of the most effective finishers in WWE today.

Kofi Kingston has used it to overcome a host of opponents in his esteemed in-ring career. The New Day member had laid waste to Jimmy Uso with this finisher on the December 17 episode of SmackDown in a Championship Contender's Showdown.

Kingston will now look to use this move again on Day 1 to secure the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for The New Day.

