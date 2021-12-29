5 Things That Can Happen At WWE Day 1 2022

It's a new year and WWE will look to kick off the new year off, hot on the very first day as the road to the Royal Rumble begins.

WWE Day 1 will take place on the NBC Peacock app from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will take place on Saturday, January 1st, 2022.

On the WWE RAW side of the show, RK-Bro will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. Becky Lynch will defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan. Edge will take on The Miz. In the main event for the red brand, Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4 Way Match.

On the WWE SmackDown side of the event, The Usos will defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day. Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre will take on Madcap Moss. In the main event for the blue brand, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

Without further ado, here are five things that could happen at this Saturday's WWE Day 1 PPV.

5. Liv Morgan will win the WWE RAW Women's Championship

At WWE Day 1, Becky Lynch will once again defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan. This is a rematch from a few weeks ago on RAW, which Lynch won by holding onto the ropes and pinning Liv.

While this match may seem predictable to some, it may not be as clear-cut as it appears. WWE has finally begun to push Liv, which is something fans have been waiting a long time for. It feels like the Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 30 push, where fans were fully behind Bryan but WWE had no plans of pushing him hard until the fans forced their hand. While Liv doesn't have as much backing as Bryan did, she does have a big fanbase that wants to see her get her moment.

Day 1 will be the second match between Liv and Becky. If Liv loses here, it will be the third match between the two, most likely at WrestleMania 38. By then, the match wouldn't feel WrestleMania worthy, and Liv's moment won't feel as big.

If Becky defeats Liv at Day 1, then there are no challengers left on RAW for her going forward. Rhea Ripley recently lost to Queen Zelina in 49 seconds. Nikki A.S.H. is a comedy character at this point and feels like more of a sidekick to Rhea than a former RAW Women's Champion. Bianca Belair is a credible challenger, but we have seen her and Becky many times and WrestleMania is for first-time matches and ending feuds. So, unless Ronda Rousey returns to WWE soon, the RAW Women's division lacks serious depth at the moment.

The outcome for this match will see Liv Morgan finally win the WWE RAW Women's Championship. With a serious lack of challengers for Becky Lynch after Liv Morgan and the timing being right at the moment. Liv will pull off a major upset and beat Becky at her own game. If the rumors of WWE wanting Day 1 to be a staple on the PPV calendar going forward, what better way to affirm that than by having a major upset that fans will be happy with?

