Seth Rollins hints that he has tested positive for COVID-19

Monday Night RAW Superstar Seth Rollins has hinted that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas.

Seth Rollins' latest tweet has got fans worried about his health, as cases of COVID-19 have once again started resurfacing all across the world.

"Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!" Seth Rollins wrote.

WWE is currently suffering another outbreak of COVID-19 among its roster. As reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple main roster and NXT stars have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. Meltzer also mentioned that WWE stars have been asked not to publicly share information if they test positive.

WWE has made several changes to its recent live events in Tampa and Madison Square Garden. As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, several top stars including WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and others would be missing the live events.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns was also pulled from the live event in Tampa. It should be noted that none of them have confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and they could've been pulled for safety measures.

With all this going on, there is huge concern around the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, which is set to feature all of the above-mentioned stars. If any of them have actually tested positive for COVID-19, it could lead to several other stars also being quarantined and missing the pay-per-view on January 1, 2022.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to compete at WWE Day 1

Seth Rollins is currently set to compete in a massive fatal four-way match at WWE Day 1. The match will see him challenge WWE Champion Big E for his title and will also include Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

Other matches scheduled for WWE Day 1 include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the RAW Women's Championship, The Usos vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and Edge vs. The Miz.

The next few days will be very interesting. Will WWE have to switch these matches up at the last minute? Will Day 1 have to get a complete overhaul due to COVID-19? Fans will have to wait and see.

