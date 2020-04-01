5 potential finishes to Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36

The Nightmare challenged The Queen to a fight at the showcase of the immortals.

Who will come away with a potentially career-defining win?

The Women's Championship match we've all been waiting for

Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair’s job of picking a Champion to challenge was made easier by NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley when she came out to challenge The Queen to a match at WrestleMania.

Not only did this provide Flair with a fresh direction, but it also gave the young new Champion a chance to have a match at WrestleMania - as no other NXT title will be defended at the event.

Flair has done it all and won it all in WWE, and she has shown interest in returning to her roots and capturing the title that began her rise in WWE. Ripley, on the other hand, wants to prove that she’s better than everyone else as she defeated the dominant Shayna Baszler for the title and wants to defeat The Queen of WWE to prove that she’s the best of the best.

As the two will face each other at WrestleMania 36, we will look at the 5 potential endings to their matchup and what it could lead to in the future.

#5 The match ends in a disqualification

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will meet in the ring one-on-one for the first time. The two women will battle for the NXT Women’s Championship, and the stakes will be much higher for the young Ripley than the veteran Flair.

Both women will try to give it their absolute best in this match, and the winner will get the right to lead the NXT women’s division into the future.

With such high stakes, the match can go either way as Flair is undoubtedly one of the best female athletes in the world.

However, there is a possibility that WWE is planning to pull off the ultimate swerve in this match and give fans something to look forward to in the coming months. We could see one of the two women get desperate in the match and use some weapons, drawing a disqualification.

