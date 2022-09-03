Recently released star returns, new champion crowned - 5 potential finishes for Tyler Bate vs. Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide

The NXT Championship and the United Kingdom Championship belts will be unified at the upcoming NXT Worlds Collide event. Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker is set to take on NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate at this Sunday's show.

The 24-year-old Breakker captured the NXT Championship for the second time when he defeated Dolph Ziggler for the gold on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. He has held onto the championship since his big victory by defeating some formidable challengers.

Meanwhile, Tyler Bate is a 25-year-old British sensation who won the United Kingdom Championship for the second time in his career during the July 7 NXT UK taping.

Bate shocked the wrestling world by appearing at NXT Heatwave with the coveted title over his shoulder. The episode of NXT UK where he won the gold hadn't yet aired then, so WWE essentially spoiled the impending bout early. At Heatwave, Tyler indicated he wanted to fight Breakker, and now the two young stars are set to lock horns at Worlds Collide.

How will the significant unification match end at NXT Worlds Collide? Can Tyler Bate capture the NXT Championship for the very first time? Will either superstar turn heel? Could a released star make a shocking appearance? Below are five potential finishes for Tyler Bate vs. Bron Breakker.

#5. The match could end in a draw at NXT Worlds Collide

Tyler Bate and Bron Breakker will be an intriguing match because despite both stars being young, up-and-coming performers, they have contrasting personalities. Bate is seemingly soft-spoken and relatively small, while Breakker is a well-built powerhouse.

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding how the two will fare in the ring. Breakker has proven to be a dominant champion, but he's still relatively inexperienced. Meanwhile, Bate has been wrestling in WWE for almost six years and even wrestled on the independent scene before signing with the company.

When the second-generation star and The Big Strong Boi clash at NXT Worlds Collide, the bout could go in either man's favor. One possible route the contest could take is to end in a draw.

While fans don't want to see a draw finish, there may be a good reason for it to happen. Both men are likely being groomed to be top stars for the main roster, and WWE may not want either performer to lose. Be it via a double pin, double countout, or even a double DQ; neither man may end up being crowned the winner at NXT Worlds Collide.

#4. One of the superstars may turn heel in the match

The champion vs. champion bout at NXT Worlds Collide is intriguing due to the alignment of both superstars, as Tyler Bate and Bron Breakker are both babyfaces. In fact, neither one has been a heel while working for the Stamford-based promotion.

Tyler Bate and Bron Breakker will likely have a great match, regardless of their on-screen personas. However, having a babyface-babyface match headline a major event is a bit unusual. While not unheard of, it is typically preferred to have a face battling a heel, considering the contrasting dynamics.

When the two stars fight at NXT Worlds Collide, one of the two may end up turning heel. Breakker seems like the more obvious choice due to his size, but Bate has been a babyface in the promotion for longer. Regardless, there's a strong chance that one of the two stars will resort to nefarious means to win the match and leave as the unified champion.

#3. Tyler Bate may pin Bron Breakker to unify the titles at NXT Worlds Collide

Tyler Bate

Some fans who haven't kept up with NXT UK may be unfamiliar with Tyler Bate's work. The talented Bate is a prodigy of professional wrestling and the youngest champion in the history of NXT. He has a long list of great matches to his name, besides holding every available title in WWE's fourth brand at different points.

While most of his success has been on the British brand, Tyler has had some experience on NXT. He and Trent Seven were briefly the NXT Tag Team Champions. Bate has also had a few incredible NXT TakeOver matches against Pete Dunne and The Undisputed Era.

When Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate go at it, there's a strong chance that The Big Strong Boi will walk away with the win. Be it with the Tyler Drive '97, the Spiral Tap, or by some other maneuver, the English youngster may get the pinfall victory.

#2. Trent Seven may shockingly appear and cost Tyler Bate the match

Tyler Bate, Sid Scala, Johnny Saint, and Trent Seven

Given Tyler Bate's extraordinary athleticism and big-match experience, some may believe the British sensation is the favorite going into his bout with Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide.

While there's good reason to expect Bate to win, an interesting twist may be that he ends up losing due to interference. The potential twist may come in the form a person who was recently released by World Wrestling Entertainment, Trent Seven

Seven may be the perfect person to influence the finish of the match as he and Tyler were two-thirds of the British Strong Style alongside Pete Dunne. As a team, they were known as Moustache Mountain. The pair of best friends won both the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, Trent snapped at his long-time partner and assaulted him recently.

The two had one match together, which came in the finals of the NXT UK Championship Tournament on the final episode of the British brand's weekly program. Trent was released due to the brand closing, but that would make his appearance at NXT Worlds Collide all the more shocking and exciting.

WWE pulling a fast one on the audience by bringing Trent back immediately might bring more eyeballs to the product.

#1. Bron Breakker could defeat Tyler Bate at NXT Worlds Collide

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has held the NXT Championship on two separate occasions and headlined several premium live events as part of WWE's third brand.

Amazingly, Breakker has only wrestled 39 times in front of a televised audience. His first NXT bout took place just under a year ago, on September 14, 2021. For him to accomplish so much so quickly shows what an incredible athlete he is.

At NXT Worlds Collide, Bron Breakker is likely going to defeat Tyler Bate to unify the NXT Championship and the United Kingdom Championship. Breakker is clearly seen as a future megastar, and his momentum is unlikely to slow down soon. Their bout will be hard-fought, but Bron will likely pin Bate clean in the center of the squared circle.

Who do you think will win the NXT vs. NXT UK Championship unification match at NXT Worlds Collide? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also, check out 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs:

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh