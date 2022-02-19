5 potential finishes to Women’s Elimination Chamber match: 6-time champion finally returns to title picture, top superstar gets revenge for humiliating loss 

The women’s Elimination Chamber match scheduled to take place this weekend will determine the next challenger for the RAW Women’s Championship. This high-stakes bout will witness Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan, and Doudrop compete for a chance to potentially challenge for the title at WrestleMania 38.

It is worth noting that Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Lita at Elimination Chamber 2022. While the Hall of Famer is widely credited for the growth of women’s division, it is highly unlikely that she will dethrone Big Time Becks. Regardless of the result, the champion’s next challenger will be revealed on the show.

Here, we look at the possible outcomes of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Alexa Bliss wins the Elimination Chamber

It has been a long time since former women’s champion Alexa Bliss was actively competing in the title picture. The RAW Superstar spent a lot of time alongside “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt while he was still in the promotion and often assisted him in his feuds. That was the norm of their friendship until Bliss betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania during his match against Randy Orton.

Alexa Bliss continued to work on the gimmick inspired by The Fiend as her association with Lilly started the border lining on obsession. She then challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules but couldn’t win the title.The six-time champion then went on a break and will return to in-ring competition for the first time since September at this weekend's pay-per-view.

It would make perfect sense for Bliss to return to the championship picture with a victory in the Elimination Chamber. The women’s division desperately needs new names to compete for the title. Alexa Bliss would make for an excellent WrestleMania opponent against Becky Lynch should Big Time Becks retain her crown.

There are very few names on the roster who can match Lynch’s stardom at the moment and pose a credible threat to her title reign. Bliss already has a decorated past in WWE, and the creative team will have enough time to push her with WrestleMania drawing ever closer.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B