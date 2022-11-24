5 potential finishes for the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 is drawing near. The card is filled with top stars and several big matches, but none are bigger than the two WarGames bouts set to take place.

One of the WarGames matches will feature female competitors. One team comprises Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. Their opponents include Bianca Belair, Michin, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and an unnamed fifth competitor.

There's a lot of animosity in the upcoming bout. Damage CTRL has run roughshod over World Wrestling Entertainment and has had issues with almost everybody, especially Belair, Bliss, and Asuka. Meanwhile, a rivalry between Mia Yim/Michin and Rhea Ripley has quickly progressed over the last week or so.

With nine of the top female stars in the world already announced for the WarGames match and another one on the way, the bout is absolutely stacked. Still, many fans are wondering how the match will end.

Below are five potential finishes for the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

#5. Team Damage CTRL could pull off a win at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Team Damage CTRL is made up of five championship-caliber stars. Each member of the squad has numerous accolades. Rhea Ripley has held the NXT, NXT UK, and RAW Women's Championships, along with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Nikki Cross held those same tag team titles alongside Rhea and held the RAW Women's Championship and 24/7 Title prior to it being retired.

Bayley is the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, plus she's held the RAW and NXT Women's Titles. Meanwhile, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Simply put, all five women have been adorned in gold.

Given their championship credentials, Team Damage CTRL may end up winning the bout at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. While there will be savagery, and likely weapons, in play, there are ultimately no rules. No disqualification with five of the most talented stars in the industry makes for a dangerous combination. Don't be shocked to see Bayley and her squad pick up a pinfall victory.

#4. A new member of Damage CTRL could appear and help their team win at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Tegan Nox on NXT

While Damage CTRL can absolutely win the match on their own, thanks to the talented crew they have, their opposition is far from inferior. As a result, there's a chance that the devious Bayley has a backup plan for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 in case things go awry.

Since returning to WWE, Bayley has surrounded herself with other stars. She introduced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam. The trio has remained dominant ever since, especially when they have a number advantage. Bayley knows the usefulness of having that edge.

When Team Bianca Belair and Team Damage CTRL clash, Bayley may have a secret weapon waiting to help her win. A former WWE Superstar or even an NXT star might join Damage CTRL and help their team win.

Perhaps somebody like Tegan Nox could show up to cost Bianca Belair's group the win. NXT's Indi Hartwell could also make for an intriguing option.

#3. A collection of NXT stars could invade and disrupt the bout at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

While Indi Hartwell could potentially show up to help Damage CTRL win, there is another option. Fans typically like to see one team decisively win a bout, but there's a chance that this upcoming match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 could end in chaos with no official finish.

NXT has a stacked women's division. Over thirty female superstars appear on NXT and NXT Level Up at least semi-regularly. A group of these women could potentially unite to attack both teams inside the dangerous WarGames structure.

The three obvious stars who could appear are Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin. Cora Jade could potentially join them, and maybe even the aforementioned Indi Hartwell. SmackDown's Sonya Deville could also be an option, given she's been firmly established as somebody close to Toxic Attraction.

If the NXT stable does show up, they could dramatically alter the RAW women's division. Bianca Belair and her team, alongside Team Damage CTRL, would need to be concerned.

#2. Team Bianca Belair could win cleanly at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Team Bianca Belair

For as good as Bayley's squad are, Bianca Belair's team is just as good. While Mia Yim doesn't have a title yet, the other three stars announced for the bout have had plenty of championships and accolades.

Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion, but she's also a former SmackDown Women's Champion. Alexa Bliss has held both titles as well, along with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Asuka has those same accolades, but she also had a dominant run as NXT Women's Champion.

With four highly talented women heading into WWE Survivor Series WarGames ready to win, there's very little that may stop them. The fifth partner could be crucial in determining if they can win, but if the partner can hold their own weight, Team Belair can defeat their opposition soundly at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. If Michin can manage to pin Rhea Ripley after their recent issues, that'd be icing on the proverbial cake.

#1. Nikki Cross could cost her team the win at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Nikki Cross

A fun aspect of the upcoming WWE Survivor Series WarGames event is that fans can see people unite who may otherwise not team up together under typical circumstances. For example, Kevin Owens teaming up with The Brawling Brutes is quite unusual.

It could be said that Nikki Cross teaming up with any of the four women she'll be standing side-by-side with at the upcoming event is unusual too. Upon returning under this eccentric persona, she attacked all three members of Damage CTRL. Cross also had a notable breakup with Rhea Ripley back when they were tag team partners.

Given The Twisted Sister's unstable personality, she can make or break Team Damage CTRL. If she loses her temper and attacks her own teammates, the decision to allow her onto the squad could ultimately prove to be a mistake.

There's a strong chance that Nikki will unleash hell on her opponents, but there's also a chance she will do the same on her partners. If she does, Cross may cost her team the win.

