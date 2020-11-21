5 Potential finishes for the Women’s WWE Survivor Series Elimination Match

The road to WWE Survivor Series has been an unusual one this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans didn't get to see multiple brand invasions taking place across RAW and SmackDown in 2020, which had its own set of positives and negatives.

In 2019, the women of WWE NXT won the traditional women's Survivor Series Elimination Match that also featured RAW and SmackDown. This year, WWE's Black and Gold brand was removed from the equation, leaving the company's two flagship shows - RAW and SmackDown - to battle it out amongst each other.

Members of the 2020 RAW women's Survivor Series team are listed as follows:

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions)

Peyton Royce

Lacey Evans

Lana

Members of the 2020 SmackDown women's Survivor Series team are listed below:

Bayley

Bianca Belair

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan

Natalya

With that being said, here are five Potential finishes for the Women’s WWE Survivor Series Elimination Match.

#5: Team SmackDown wins via a considerable margin because of the inner-conflict between the women of WWE RAW

On the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series, it became clear that the members of SmackDown's women's Survivor Series team were on the same page.

The same cannot be said for the women of Team RAW, who have been fighting amongst each other since the team was first announced.

Moreover, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were replaced by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce in the final episode of WWE RAW before Survivor Series. Team RAW's inner-conflict became apparent even when Rose and Brooke were a part of the team, and now it's even worse because Royce and Evans themselves aren't on the same page as a tag team.

Lana has been suppressed by Nia Jax for several weeks, while Jax and Baszler themselves aren't great at keeping up the morale for their team. Maybe a good way for Team RAW to lose would be for Lana to finally stand-up against Nia Jax by betraying her onscreen bully at last. This way, Lana and Nia Jax's storyline could finally enter its next phase for future episodes of WWE RAW.

DONE FOR!!!!! The consistent Role Models team is complete!!! https://t.co/VgVnxUcntj — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 21, 2020

With so many combustible elements, Team RAW could easily break apart against a united Team SmackDown. At the end of the night, three or four women from WWE SmackDown could end up being the survivors from this match, if not a clean sweep.