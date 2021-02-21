5 Potential finishes for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match 

There will only be one WWE Championship defended inside the Elimination Chamber structure this year, since Universal Champion Roman Reigns has opted to defend his title following the match instead.

Drew McIntyre is the fighting Champion who steps into Satan's Structure against Sheamus, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy as part of tonight's pay-per-view.

McIntyre has history with several of the men inside the structure tonight, including his former best friend Sheamus, who made it clear that the WWE Championship is much more important than their friendship.

McIntyre and Randy Orton also have history after The Viper was able to defeat McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell last year, taking the WWE Championship. McIntyre would claim it back on a subsequent episode of Monday Night RAW.

There are several variables that need to be considered both inside and outside of the Elimination Chamber heading into this match. There are many superstars who could try to interfere and continue their respective feuds.

There are many different options for WWE's creative team when it comes to outcomes for this match. Here are just five potential finishes that could take place tonight.

#5. Drew McIntyre retains his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre was the man who eliminated Brock Lesnar from the 2020 Royal Rumble match and went on to defeat The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania less than a year ago.

The two-time WWE Champion has since fought off all challengers for his Championship. Which could be why the Scottish Star doesn't seem to fear stepping into the structure. This isn't the first time that McIntyre has wrestled inside the Elimination Chamber, since McIntyre first stepped into Satan's Structure back in 2011.

This means that the WWE Champion knows what it takes to overcome the structure. It could be argued that he is much bigger and more athletic than he was a decade ago.

It's likely that the match will come down to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, since The Irish star was the man who won the gauntlet match this past week on RAW and earned himself sixth position in the match.

This feud should have been highlighted at Elimination Chamber this year. But instead, it could be the match that WWE decides to push on with at Fastlane next month.