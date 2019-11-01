5 potential matches for WWE Survivor Series

Strap in boys and girls, because Survivor Series is going to be a whole lot more interesting this year. It was announced during Crown Jewel that the traditional RAW vs. SmackDown PPV will now include NXT!

The WWE hasn't given out all the details on how this is going to work, but we can assume we'll see some triple threat matches featuring members from each brand. We might even get a mix of RAW vs. NXT, SmackDown vs. NXT, and some traditional RAW vs. SmackDown matches as well.

The other big question is how many NXT stars are going to take part? The next TakeOver is Nov. 23rd, which is the night before Survivor Series. We already know that most of the women will compete in War Games at TakeOver. That could make for a tough turnaround.

Let's assume though that everything is on the table and take a look at some potential match-ups.

#5 Matt Riddle vs. Goldberg

Will we finally see these two battle it out?

I am straight up willing this match to happen at this point. Last week I wrote an article about why the WWE Universe deserves to see these two throw down. With NXT now part of Survivor Series, it's the perfect opportunity to make this match a reality.

The heat between these two has been well documented. Matt Riddle has gone on the record numerous times about his disdain toward Goldberg, calling him dangerous in the ring. Which made me wonder if Riddle would ever square up the WWE Hall of Famer. Thankfully I got my answer this week. If given the opportunity, it would be all systems go for 'The Original Bro'.

Goldberg even planted the seeds for the Main Roster vs. NXT angle when he buried the entire yellow brand on the Blue Carpet Fox Premiere for SmackDown. Now Goldberg isn't assigned to any brand right now, but that could always change between now and Survivor Series.

The only question is... Is Matt Riddle next?

