5 potential opponents for Austin Theory in WWE in 2023

Austin Theory had a rollercoaster of a year in WWE. Theory started strong off the back of a fruitful association with Vince McMahon, the most powerful man in the business at the time.

Following a loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38: Night Two, A-Town Down defeated Finn Balor to win the United States Championship. After a short stint, he lost the title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. However, Theory quickly turned around his fortunes by winning the MITB briefcase on the same night.

The youngest Mr. MITB in WWE history was poised to become a future world champion, but he squandered the golden opportunity. In early November, Theory unwisely cashed in his briefcase on a battered Seth Rollins with Bobby Lashley lurking in the background. He couldn't win the US Championship again.

It seemed as if Mr. McMahon's former protégé had hit rock bottom, but the failed cash-in proved a blessing in disguise. A-Town Down dropped his old arrogant, self-obsessed gimmick and became a ruthless, vicious force. The newfound aggression helped him win the US title at Survivor Series: WarGames, closing out 2022 as champion.

The future looks bright, and 2023 should bring him some fresh challenges. On that note, let's look at five potential opponents for Austin Theory in the coming year.

#5. Mustafa Ali has his eyes on Austin Theory's US Championship

A forgotten star on the red brand, Mustafa Ali desperately tried to seize every opportunity that came his way. Ali has been in and out of the US title scene. During Theory's first run as champion, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion unsuccessfully challenged for the title at Hell in a Cell.

More recently, he once again challenged A-Town Down for the prestigious championship. However, Dolph Ziggler interrupted the match to exact some revenge on Austin Theory. Ali will not go down; despite several beatdowns from Bobby Lashley and failed opportunities, he keeps coming back for more.

The US Championship holds a special place in Ali's heart. In a heartfelt address on Twitter, he claimed that winning the gold would help him belong in the American society he has grown up in. The title rests upon the shoulders of Theory, who walks into 2023 as the champion.

If the 36-year-old fan-favorite continues to fight, he might earn another opportunity at the US Championship. Assuming Theory is the champ, Ali will find himself across Vince McMahon's former protégé, hopefully without any shenanigans. Given their talent and history, this could be a WrestleMania-worthy match if the build is strong.

#4. Austin Theory needs to have a full-fledged feud with AJ Styles

AJ Styles confronted Austin Theory in July 2022.

A-Town Down is still young and has a long way to go. At 25 years old, there is much he has to learn in and outside the squared circle. As such, Austin Theory needs to be battle-tested to realize his true potential and become a top star in WWE.

What better way to test the youngest MITB winner than by putting him across the ring from AJ Styles? At 45, Styles is at the tail-end of his career. A seasoned veteran with undeniable credibility, The Phenomenal One can comfortably bring the best out of Theory and elevate the 25-year-old. They have had their fair share of run-ins in 2022.

Most notably, Styles and Theory squared off on RAW in July. The former WWE Champion won via count-out when Ziggler super-kicked A-Town Down at ringside. Then, the two-time US Champion was a brash, arrogant, and entitled kid who was handed opportunities. Now, things have changed, and the youngster has grown up.

Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles would be a fantastic match to watch. Defeating a future Hall of Famer like Styles would give the rising star a massive impetus, allowing him to live up to the expectations he is held to.

#3. Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are no strangers to each other. Those who followed the two talented superstars on NXT would recall the villainous stable, The Way. Headed by Gargano and Candice LeRae, his wife, the group comprised Theory, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell.

Theory left the group when he was drafted to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft; the rest is history. Gargano and LeRae's contracts expired, and they quietly departed the company. However, Johnny Wrestling and his wife returned during Triple H's rehiring wave.

The former NXT Champion had some run-ins with A-Town Down, where they brought up their history. However, in 2023, the two former stablemates should be given a proper, full-fledged program to revisit their past and confront any underlying grievances.

Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano could have the same appeal as Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins if WWE does justice to its build.

#2. Logan Paul vs. Austin Theory may be the dream match we didn't know we wanted

In the three matches he has had, Logan Paul has wowed the WWE Universe and silenced many critics with his incredible in-ring performances. His endearing effort against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was universally hailed. Although John Cena has been named a dream opponent, Austin Theory would be an equally good, if not better, challenger.

There is one fundamental similarity between Theory and Paul. Both men are seen as "kids" in the wrestling business who still have a long way to go before they can back up their egos. A-Town Down has tapped into a more aggressive version to challenge these voices, while The Maverick works harder to put on more exhilarating performances to prove his credibility.

The 27-year-old YouTuber is a social media sensation with an unrivaled fan following. Before he dropped the selfie stick, Theory may have been WWE's version of Logan Paul. The Maverick has been paired with arrogant individuals thus far, like The Miz and Reigns.

Theory could be an intriguing future opponent for the social media sensation. Given their character similarities and public perception, they could create an incredible storyline.

#1. John Cena

In all honesty, this one would've been done in 2022 if John Cena had been available for SummerSlam. A-Town Down and Cena may be two sides of the same coin. Vince McMahon saw his former protégé as a potential replacement and a younger version of the sixteen-time world champion, which could explain why he was pushed to the moon.

Theory's ring attire seems heavily inspired by John Cena in the Ruthless Aggression Era. Like The Champ, the RAW Superstar's first main roster championship was the prestigious US title. Factor in the several shots the 25-year-old has taken at Cena on Twitter, their backstage confrontation on the June 27 edition of RAW, and Theory vs. Cena is almost inevitable.

This is a WrestleMania-worthy match-up, and the two-time US Champion has been considered a potential opponent for The Franchise Player. Pinning Cena on any stage would elevate Theory's stock and launch his career into the stratosphere. It would be a fitting passing-of-the-torch moment.

