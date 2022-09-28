First-time ever match, NXT rivalry revisited - 5 potential opponents for Candice LeRae on WWE RAW following her exciting return

Fans still can't get over Candice LeRae's surprise return on WWE RAW. The Poison Pixie was last seen on television in 2021 but was on hiatus as she celebrated becoming a mother. Her contract expired shortly after she gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano's son earlier this year.

Nikki A.S.H. was standing in the ring and looked shocked when LeRae's music began to play. The two had a competitive albeit brief bout where the former NXT star ultimately walked away as the victor in her official WWE RAW debut.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Candice LeRae in action again either. It has been announced that the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion will battle Dakota Kai on next week's edition of WWE RAW. Even with the big match announced, fans can't help but speculate who else she might wrestle with on the red brand.

WWE RAW's women's division is stacked with talent. There are numerous superstars she can have matches with who are brand new to her and others with whom Candice has a history. Who are the best possible opponents for The Poison Pixie in the near future? What bouts might fans see?

Below are five potential opponents for Candice LeRae on WWE RAW following her exciting return.

#5. A match with Bayley has already been teased on WWE RAW

Bayley began her professional wrestling career in 2008. She wrestled on the independent circuit before signing with WWE and NXT in 2012. Bayley is one of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, who are often credited with the Women's Revolution.

The Role Model's accolades eclipse those of almost any other superstar. She's held the WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championship, along with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. She's the first-ever female Triple Crown Champion and Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Candice LeRae has already revealed that she doesn't like Bayley or Damage CTRL, a running theme among those on WWE RAW and SmackDown. With a match against Dakota Kai on the red brand next week, a future bout with Bayley seems inevitable. The two veteran superstars will certainly have a standout match and rivalry.

#4. She could battle Doudrop after defeating Nikki A.S.H.

The talented Doudrop began her professional wrestling career in 2007. She wrestled in Scotland, throughout the United Kingdom, and in Europe early on as Viper. She later found success wrestling in Japan.

Doudrop officially signed with WWE by joining the NXT UK brand. She later moved to WWE RAW, where she's been in title contention regularly but is yet to win gold aside from the 24/7 Championship.

Candice LeRae made her WWE RAW debut by defeating Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop's tag team partner. Due to her big win, it'd be logical for her to face Doudrop next. A bout between the two is intriguing, particularly due to the size discrepancy between them. The Poison Pixie is an excellent underdog, so the bout would be an exciting one to watch.

#3. LeRae could continue her NXT rivalry with Zelina Vega on WWE RAW

Queen Zelina

Zelina Vega began her professional wrestling career in 2010. She wrestled briefly on the independent scene before being hired by TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) after only about a year into her career. She was signed by World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017.

The talented Zelina began her time in WWE as a manager but eventually split her time between managing and wrestling. Over time, Vega eventually focused more on the in-ring competition. She's gone on to win the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament plus the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She's been away from television for several months due to an injury.

Candice LeRae and Zelina Vega are no strangers to each other. When Zelina was the manager of Andrade and he battled Johnny Gargano in NXT, emotions were heightened, and brawling erupted. Zelina and LeRae have had a lot of on-screen animosities which could be used in an angle between them on WWE RAW.

#2. Rhea Ripley could make for an intriguing opponent

The Judgment Day

As a young teenager, Rhea Ripley began her professional wrestling career in 2013. She competed on the Australian independent wrestling circuit until she was signed by World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017, where she made a name for herself in the Mae Young Classic and later in NXT UK.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has not only had a lot of success on WWE RAW but also NXT and NXT UK. She's held every singles championship available to her on each of the brands she has been a part of. She's also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles while as a member of the RAW brand. Unfortunately, Ripley hasn't had a match in months due to injury complications.

Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley are also no strangers, as both talented stars were in NXT together during the same period. While they don't have an extensive history of singles bouts, they have teamed up together in multi-woman matches and have occasionally been on opposing sides.

A match between the two would be thrilling for fans to witness. Just as with Doudrop, Candice fighting as an underdog makes for a good story.

#1. Candice LeRae could battle Asuka for the first time on WWE RAW

Asuka hitting a dropkick

Asuka first started her pro wrestling career back in 2004. She quickly rose to prominence in Japan and became one of the best female competitors in the region. Over time, she branched out and wrestled for several independent promotions. In 2015, she signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Since joining WWE, Asuka has found a lot of success. She's a former WWE RAW Women's Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and SmackDown Women's Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow is also a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Surprisingly, Candice LeRae and Asuka have never had a singles match together in their illustrious careers. Given how talented both women are, a future bout between the two is a must-see. With both being babyface superstars, the bout may not get too intense immediately, but their egos and competitive edge will inevitably get the best of them both.

There are numerous exciting options for who Candice LeRae could wrestle. Former champions, future champions, old foes, and new opposition alike. Who will The Poison Pixie compete against after making a surprising main roster debut on WWE RAW? Fans will find out sooner rather than later.

Who do you want to see Candice LeRae feud with and potentially compete against following her return on WWE RAW? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

