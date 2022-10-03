5 Potential Opponents for Daniel Cormier in WWE   

As you may know, WWE recently made it official that UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will feature as the Special Guest Referee in the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules this Saturday.

This has surprised many, given Ken Shamrock had previously teased being the special enforcer for the bout.

For those unaware, Cormier is a former fighter turned commentator in the UFC. DC is a well-known face in the MMA community. With 22 wins in 26 matches, Cormier has had an incredible career fighting inside the Octagon.

On another note, it will be interesting to see if this is a one-off thing or if the retired MMA fighter follows in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey to join WWE. While the coming days will give us a clearer picture, here are five potential opponents for Cormier if he decides to get his hands dirty inside the WWE ring.

#5. Chad Gable

Truth be told, Chad Gable is one of the most underrated WWE Superstars of all time. One of the most technical wrestlers on the roster, Gable has proved himself on numerous occasions inside the ring. However, the former Olympian is currently struggling to find his footing on the red brand.

This could change if the company decides to pit him against Daniel Cormier. While a feud between the aforementioned names may not be the most appealing idea, it has a lot of potential. Given that both Cormier and Gable are former Olympians, the creative team could use this to weave an interesting storyline.

Also, the majority of the WWE Universe isn't aware of the UFC Heavyweight. Hence, it would not be a bad idea to have Cormier engage in a mini-feud against the likes of Gable to garner some momentum before pitting him against the sharks of the company.

#4. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is currently one of the best things about the red brand. The new regime has allowed the former Universal Champion to reinvent himself and the PrizeFighter seems to be enjoying himself on the main roster.

Given Daniel Cormier is on the wrong side of age, someone like KO would be an apt choice for his first feud. Owens has proved on several occasions that he can work with anyone inside the ring. His recent performance against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 is a testament to the same.

Owens could help Cormier get over among fans by playing the heel to perfection. Given his expertise on the mic, expect fireworks when/if the duo collides.

#3. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is set to face Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match this Saturday. However, with WWE adding Daniel Cormier as the Special Guest Referee, things could turn south sooner rather than later in this match.

With Crown Jewel being the next landmark on the promotion's caravan following Extreme Rules, the company could tease a potential match between Rollins and Cormier for the Saudi Show on October 8.

The creative team could have The Visionary and DC engage in a heated exchange during the match to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier in WWE

Daniel Cormier's beef with Brock Lesnar is well known amongst the MMA Community. The duo were involved in a heated exchange at UFC 226 in 2018. While a potential match between the two UFC Legends was expected, it never came to fruition.

However, with DC jumping on WWE's bandwagon, this rivalry could finally meet its deserved end inside the WWE ring. Given that Brock Lesnar is rumored to return for a match at Crown Jewel, WWE could choose to reignite his rivalry with Daniel Cormier, leading to a potential match at Riyadh's show.

A high-octane bout between two gargantuan names in the UFC would surely prove to be the best for the business by grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Expect the duo to put on a wrestling masterclass to spellbind the audience if/when this happens.

#1. Roman Reigns

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Daniel Cormier Wants To Have A Match With Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Says He'd Be Enhancement Talent dlvr.it/RwxMj6 Daniel Cormier Wants To Have A Match With Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Says He'd Be Enhancement Talent dlvr.it/RwxMj6

In 2021, Daniel Cormier took shots at Roman Reigns, calling him out for a match. While the two-weight UFC Champion has called out The Tribal Chief on numerous occasions since then, a potential match between the duo has been a distant dream.

However, given the recent turn of events, that dream seems only a matter of time. With Daniel Cormier set to feature on October 8 at Extreme Rules, WWE could have him call out Roman Reigns for a potential match.

Given how the duo have been at each other's throats on Twitter, an intense feud could be on the cards if/when the company decides to book it.

Should the creative team book a potential match between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar for Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

