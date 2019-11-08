5 Potential opponents for AJ Styles and the United States Championship

Styles with Gallows and Anderson (The OC)

Since debuting at the 2016 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles has become one of the cornerstones of WWE. The Atlanta native's meteoric rise in Vince McMahon's company has baffled many, including us, who never thought that we would see the former TNA Standout in WWE in the first place.

But, only did The Phenomenal One gain the trust and confidence of Vince McMahon & Co., he has also proven why he is one of the best in-ring performers in the world by putting on great matches every single week.

Even at 42 years of age, Styles is showing no signs of slowing down and has shown that he can go toe-to-toe with the young guns of the company. Styles won the WWE Championship, a mere eight months after debuting in the company, at Backlash 2016. The former WWE Champion also holds the record for being the longest-reigning world champion in SmackDown history.

Styles won the US Championship from Ricochet at Extreme Rules in July. He has since successfully defended the championship against the likes of Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and Humberto Carillo.

Here are five potential opponents for Styles and the United States Championship:

#5 Andrade

Andrade is a former NXT Champion

Widely regarded by many to be the next big thing, Andrade hasn't had a moment to make a mark since debuting on the main roster in 2018. The former La Sombra has firmly established as one of the best in-ring performers on the current roster. His feud against Rey Mysterio has given us some of the best TV matches of the past year and a half.

Apart from his feud against Mysterio, the former NXT Championship hasn't done anything substantial or noteworthy. He has been given stop-start pushes which have led to absolutely nothing. Andrade was one of the favourites to win the 2019 King of The Ring tournament but failed to make it past the second round as he lost to Chad Gable AKA Shorty G. The Mexican Superstar was drafted to RAW along with his business manager, Zelina Vega during the 2019 Draft as a round one pick.

While a heel vs heel feud might not seem interesting on the paper, we believe that Andrade and Styles could make it work. Andrade is in dire need of a credible opponent who would rise his stock to the next level. Styles and Andrade are two of the best in the business at the moment and the matches between the duo would be nothing but pure fire.

