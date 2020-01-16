5 Potential opponents for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36

Seth Rollins with The AOP and Buddy Murphy

Just a year ago, if someone would've told us that not only would Seth Rollins turn heel but also form a stable, we would have laughed it off. This time last year, Rollins was at the top of his game as a babyface. He was the most beloved male superstar on the Red brand, courtesy of his incredible reigns as Intercontinental Champion.

Rollins had earned the nickname of 'Monday Night Rollins' by constantly putting on the best matches on Monday Nights. Rollins was firing on all cylinders and was primed to be the one to dethrone Brock Lesnar and win the Universal Championship.

Rollins shocked the world at WrestleMania 35 by quickly defeating Lesnar to win the Universal Title. He followed it up with a MOTY contender against AJ Styles at Money In The Bank. This was followed by The Beastslayer feuding with Baron Corbin for the next few months which failed to click with the fans. Rollins' on-screen with Becky Lynch wasn't as well-received as one would have hoped and all of a sudden, Rollins found himself in deep water for the first time in years.

This was followed by Rollins' comments on social media defending WWE and his Twitter spat with Will Ospreay. Fans were turned off big time when The BeastSlayer decided to come to the defense of the company. But, the tipping point for Rollins as a Babyface was the finish to his match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell. Fans were dejected by the abrupt ending to the match and Rollins had to face the brunt of the criticism. The cheers started turning into boos every time Rollins came to the ring. Rollins dropped the Universal Title to Wyatt at Crown Jewel.

After weeks and weeks of sub-par booking and the fan negativity surrounding Rollins, WWE took the unconventional route of turning their top Babyface heel. It all began with Rollins lashing out at the entire RAW roster following the brand's dismal performance at Survivor Series. Rollins fully embraced his turn to the dark side when he joined forces with the AOP and led an attack on Kevin Owens. The trio has been running rough shots over the entire RAW locker room since joining forces and thus week's RAW saw the group another member in the form of Buddy Murphy.

Rollins has been able to regain the trust of the WWE Universe with his recent turn to the dark side. Fans have been overtly positive about the pairing of Rollins and AOP.

Here are five potential opponents for Rollins at WrestleMania 36:

#5 John Cena

John Cena

John Cena is at the rear end of his WWE career. The Cenation Leader has been away from WWE for over a year now. Apart from a few sporadic appearances here and there, Cena hasn't competed in a match in well over a year. With the 16-time World Champion signing one big Hollywood project after another, his WWE career has taken a backseat.

But, much like his predecessor, The Rock, Cena continues to be a great ambassador for the company. But, with WrestleMania 36 on the horizon, one can't help but think that the company has some plans for the man who was its 'franchise player' for over a decade.

There were reports of WWE wanting Cena to play a major role in WrestleMania 36 since it is being held in Tampa, Florida, a place where Cena lives. This will be the perfect opportunity for Cena to return to in-ring competition and have a short feud that would ultimately culminate in a match at WrestleMania 36. At 42 years of age, Cena is at the rear end of his run as an active WWE superstar and with a thriving career in Hollywood, Cena's time in the ring is very limited.

It will be a treat to see Rollins and Cena lock horns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The duo has good chemistry and they have had a plethora of incredible matches over the past few years. If this feud were to materialize for 'Mania 36, we just hope that it doesn't go the Cena Vs The Nexus route and ends in Rollins getting his hand raised.

