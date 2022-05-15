5 Potential opponents for Kane if he has one more WWE run

Kane last competed in a televised one-on-one match in March 2018, where he was defeated by John Cena in a No Disqualification Match. Since that bout, he has competed in a handful of tag team matches on TV and Premium Live Events. The last time he laced up his wrestling boots was when he entered the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Outside the ring, Glenn Jacobs, who plays the Kane character, is the Republican Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs has held that position since 2018, around the same time he began to wind down his wrestling career. He was ultimately inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

The former WWE Champion recently appeared on RAW in Knoxville, TN during a backstage segment. It begs the question: will The Devil's Favorite Demon ever return to the squared circle for one last run?

With that being said, let's take a look at five potential opponents if he has one more WWE run.

#5 Kane has never faced AJ Styles one-on-one

It was a dream match that never happened. If the former WWE Champion was to return for one last run, then pitting him against AJ Styles should surely be considered. Even with The Big Red Machine's limitations, the Phenomenal One would still be able to make him look like a million bucks.

Having this match, and if successful, Styles could write himself into the history books as being the man that gave The Undertaker and Kane their last ever individual matches.

#4 The Devil's Favorite Demon could battle Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens hosting the KO Show at WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens battled "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. It was The Texas Rattlesnakes' first bout since retiring from the ring in 2003. If WWE needs to rely on somebody to make Kane's last run special, then KO is the perfect superstar.

The pair have never squared off one-on-one, so it would be a fresh feud for fans tuning in. Magic would undoubtedly be created between the two superstars.

#3 A fun rivalry with Sami Zayn could be had

Sami Zayn in action against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38

It's fair to say that Sami Zayn can just about work with anyone. No matter what task The Master Strategist is given, he will turn it into gold and make it as entertaining as possible.

If Zayn is presented with the assignment of feuding with Kane for his final run, then you can be sure it'll be a fun ride. At this stage of the WWE Hall of Famer's career, it may be something that would interest him to show his light-hearted side.

#2 The Hall of Famer may provide a test for Roman Reigns during his invincible run as The Tribal Chief

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has annihilated everyone that has so far been put in his way. Could Kane provide a potential test for The Tribal Chief in the future?

The Head of the Table may perhaps express that there are no worthy challengers for him anymore, which could then prompt The Big Red Machine's arrival to give him one last feud against one of today's elite superstars.

#1 The Big Red Machine could battle the current sinister version Edge

Edge with Rhea Ripley after he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash

Kane knows the dark side all too well. The Devil's Favorite Demon has built his career on being a feared monster. The Undertaker's on-screen brother could provide an intriguing feud for Edge to further the Rated-R Superstar's current gimmick.

A feud may perhaps be presented if the Hall of Famer tries to stop Edge from turning even further into the dark side, because he knows the consequences of that. It will then ultimately lead to a showdown between the pair, where The Judgment Day leader claims the demon's soul, giving Kane one final send-off, which in turn will further enhance the current ongoing storyline.

If The Big Red Machine returns for one final run, who would you like to see him go up against? Let us know in the comments section below!

