5 possible babyface opponents for Lacey Evans on WWE RAW

Lacey Evans has taken part in vignettes where she discusses the hardships she has faced in life. These videos have had a mixed reception from the WWE Universe, and perhaps for good reason. There are rumors that Lacey will be returning as a heel despite seemingly being presented as a babyface in the aforementioned videos.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also said she will be a member of the RAW roster. The vignettes have been airing on Smackdown each week but on this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW there was a compilation vignette of sorts, seemingly confirming this news.

With several big returns and a strong roster, RAW's women's division is stacked. If Lacey Evans is indeed going to be a villain on the red brand, who exactly could she compete with? Below are five possible babyface opponents for Lacey on RAW.

#5. Lacey Evans could take the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke may not be the top star on the RAW brand, but she could be an interesting matchup for Lacey. With six years on the main roster, Dana recently captured her first title - the WWE 24/7 Championship.

If Evans isn't ready to take on a higher stakes opponent, she could challenge and dethrone Dana. This will be a sampling of future titles and the Sassy Southern Belle may go on to win in the future.

#4. Alexa Bliss' momentum could be halted by Lacey Evans

Alexa Bliss on RAW

Lacey isn't the only star to return to RAW who plans on making a splash. Alexa Bliss' return to WWE programming could lead her in numerous directions. One interesting direction could be the Goddess taking on Lacey.

Alexa's mixture of the Goddess and her spooky persona would definitely clash with the Southern Belle gimmick - and the chaos that ensues as a result could be highly entertaining. Bliss had a nice start with a big win on RAW, and it would fit Lacey's character to try to cut that off immediately.

#3. Liv Morgan and Lacey Evans could do battle

Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is one of the most beloved women on any roster, but especially on RAW. While she is yet to win the RAW Women's Championship, Liv has consistently remained in the championship picture, or at least close to it, over the past year.

While Liv does have a story with Rhea Ripley currently ongoing, she may be the perfect foil for Lacey. Regardless of who'd go over, both women would come out of the feud stronger due to their well-defined characters and roles contrasting so wonderfully. A win over Liv could propel Evans into the RAW Women's Title picture.

#2. Asuka would be a formidable foe for Lacey Evans

Asuka recently returned to RAW

RAW has had several returns, but perhaps the biggest star to return to WWE programming is Asuka. The former multi-time champion has made an instant impact, having linked up with both Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Regardless of whether or not Asuka wins the RAW Women's Championship, she will no doubt need a dancing partner and Evans fits that mold perfectly. Be it as a title contender or as a non-title story, just being in a big-time match with Asuka would help improve Lacey's status within the company.

#1. Lacey Evans could challenge RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

The most desired opponent for Lacey Evans would have to be current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. EST of WWE is the top woman on the brand, with the only possible exception being former RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

If Sassy Southern Belle were to take on Bianca Belair, it would likely be a championship rivalry. That would put Lacey on top of the heel side of the division while also opening up an opportunity for her to cement herself in history as a champion.

Of course, for now, nobody is certain on the plans for Lacey Evans in the coming weeks and months, the WWE Universe will no doubt be watching.

Edited by Neda Ali