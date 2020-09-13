On Talking Smack, The Miz revealed that Mandy Rose was traded from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW, which WWE later confirmed. Over the past few months, fans have seen many changes to Mandy Rose's character. The popular Superstar turned face when she started her relationship with Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis.

Recently, Mandy Rose's lengthy storyline with her former friend Sonya Deville came to a close at SummerSlam. Rose defeated Deville in a No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE match.

Since the start of 2020, Deville has been tormenting Rose after The SmackDown Hacker revealed that she was the person who secretly sabotaged Rose and Otis' first date. The rivalry bubbled on over a few months, building to a head when Deville attacked Rose backstage on SmackDown and cut her hair, which set up their match at SummerSlam.

Now that Mandy Rose's move to RAW has been confirmed, here are five Superstars that could be her potential opponents.

#5. Bianca Belair vs. Mandy Rose

Bianca Belair moved to RAW after WrestleMania

Since she moved to RAW in the spring, Bianca Belair has bounced between storylines with the Street Profits and teaming with the Riott Squad. Having Belair and Mandy Rose become involved in a feud could be a great way to establish a new direction for them on RAW.

Fans haven't seen Bianca Belair and Mandy Rose cross paths much in the past. In the Royal Rumble, Rose was one of Belair's many eliminations during the match. Maybe Mandy Rose will want to prove herself against the EST of WWE after this?

Currently, both Belair and Rose are firm favorites amongst WWE fans. Reports suggest that Belair is a Superstar that Vince McMahon is planning to push in the future. Pitting her against The Golden Goddess of WWE would be a perfect way to bring them both to the forefront on Monday Night RAW.