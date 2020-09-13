Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

5 potential opponents for Mandy Rose on WWE RAW 

The Miz announced that Mandy Rose will be moving to RAW on Talking Smack
The Miz announced that Mandy Rose will be moving to RAW on Talking Smack
Levi Grayshon
ANALYST
Modified 13 Sep 2020, 08:36 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

On Talking Smack, The Miz revealed that Mandy Rose was traded from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW, which WWE later confirmed. Over the past few months, fans have seen many changes to Mandy Rose's character. The popular Superstar turned face when she started her relationship with Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis.

Recently, Mandy Rose's lengthy storyline with her former friend Sonya Deville came to a close at SummerSlam. Rose defeated Deville in a No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE match.

Since the start of 2020, Deville has been tormenting Rose after The SmackDown Hacker revealed that she was the person who secretly sabotaged Rose and Otis' first date. The rivalry bubbled on over a few months, building to a head when Deville attacked Rose backstage on SmackDown and cut her hair, which set up their match at SummerSlam.

Now that Mandy Rose's move to RAW has been confirmed, here are five Superstars that could be her potential opponents.

#5. Bianca Belair vs. Mandy Rose

Bianca Belair moved to RAW after WrestleMania
Bianca Belair moved to RAW after WrestleMania

Since she moved to RAW in the spring, Bianca Belair has bounced between storylines with the Street Profits and teaming with the Riott Squad. Having Belair and Mandy Rose become involved in a feud could be a great way to establish a new direction for them on RAW.

Fans haven't seen Bianca Belair and Mandy Rose cross paths much in the past. In the Royal Rumble, Rose was one of Belair's many eliminations during the match. Maybe Mandy Rose will want to prove herself against the EST of WWE after this?

Advertisement

Currently, both Belair and Rose are firm favorites amongst WWE fans. Reports suggest that Belair is a Superstar that Vince McMahon is planning to push in the future. Pitting her against The Golden Goddess of WWE would be a perfect way to bring them both to the forefront on Monday Night RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 13 Sep 2020, 08:36 IST
Mandy Rose
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी