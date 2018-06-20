5 potential opponents to dethrone Dolph Ziggler

He is arguably one of the best performers in WWE. However, could anybody dethrone Dolph Ziggler?

Brad Phillips ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 17:57 IST

Dolph Ziggler is a formidable opponent

Seth Rollins defended the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank (MITB) in an excellent showing with Elias. During his reign as Intercontinental Champion Rollins has afforded a plethora of great matches. Moreover, he has elevated the championship to its original status. The night after MITB Rollins lost his championships to Dolph Ziggler.

Throughout history, the Intercontinental championship has been prestigious. In some cases, it was equal to the WWE Championship. Regardless of its age, most wrestlers would be honored to call themselves the Intercontinental champion. At present Chris Jericho holds the record of most reigns (with nine), with The Miz close behind (with eight). Currently, this is Ziggler's sixth reign.

Who can defeat this talented champion?

#5 Bobby Lashley

Will Lashley utilize his MMA skills?

Bobby Lashley is perhaps the most underrated heavyweight in WWE. Returning in 2018 he has yet found a purpose. However, his ring technique and dominating appearance will take him far. Eventually, he will become champion. However, which championship would Lashley win?

Recently his feud with Sami Zayn has been uneventful. Their match at Money in the Bank will hopefully be the culmination. Nevertheless, Lashley has proved his worth. He has immensely developed since his original debut with WWE, see video below.

Lashley needs a championship story-line. One such direction would be the Intercontinental championship. History has proven that this championship is a stepping stone. He has been a champion before in WWE. Therefore, it is the perfect direction for Lashley. Could it lead to a Universal championship reign?