5 Potential replacements for Riddle against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam - popular star returns, NXT Call-up, Main event switch

It was announced earlier today on WWE's The Bump that the match between Seth Rollins and Riddle at SummerSlam has been postponed due to Riddle's injury.

The Original Bro suffered a stinger following the attack at the hands of Rollins on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Recent reports now suggest that Rollins will still be making the trip to Nashville and nothing is preventing him from picking up another match or even issuing an open challenge on the night.

The following list of stars could step into Riddle's place and wrestle Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

#5. Cody Rhodes

So let's get the obvious one out of the way first, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will definitely have a feud to step into after the way things ended between the two men a few weeks ago on RAW. Rhodes recently underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and isn't expected to be back until 2023.

Rhodes himself has noted that this isn't a timeline that he follows, but nothing is preventing him from being in attendance and having a segment with Rollins to set up his return.

Rhodes doesn't have to wrestle, and probably won't be able to since he's only been around for a month post-surgery and is unable to be cleared to compete.

#4. Solo Sikoa could get his WWE callup at SummerSlam

At the end of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins teased that he still has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns.

Rollins is the only man to defeat Reigns in 2022 when he defeated The Head of the Table via disqualification and the Tribal Chief knows that a rematch is around the corner.

The Usos are busy this weekend, but if Rollins is free then he could interfere in Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar so the Champion needs to handle business.

Could it finally be time for Solo Sikoa to be handed a call-up and given the mission to keep Rollins busy whilst Reigns concentrates on retaining his Championship at SummerSlam?

#3. Goldberg could crash the show in Nashville

Goldberg has become the king of "this doesn't make any sense" matches over the past few years. The Hall of Famer has been handed so many title matches for little or no reason and inserted himself into storylines before quickly exiting after just one bout.

The WCW Legend once destroyed Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam in a short match, he could be given the same opportunity again here.

Rollins can run his mouth about Riddle before issuing an open challenge, and Goldberg then accepts, sending a message to Rollins, since Goldberg himself is also looking for that rematch against Roman Reigns.

#2. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano was the epitome of a Triple H guy during his time in NXT and it was believed that his departure had a lot to do with the fact that The Game was no longer at the helm.

Gargano is one of the biggest free agents around at the moment and given Triple H's recent promotion, he could be convinced to make his return and accept Seth Rollins' open challenge if The Visionary decides to issue one at SummerSlam.

There was reportedly a "creative adjustment" ahead of the show and the fact that Riddle isn't actually injured means that there has to be a bigger plan in place.

#1. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

As already noted, Seth Rollins is the only star to have secured a win over Roman Reigns in 2022 after the former Shield member was able to pick up the win via disqualification at The Royal Rumble back in January.

Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match this weekend at SummerSlam, but there is nothing stopping WWE from adding Rollins to the mix.

A triple threat Last Man Standing match would be much harder for all of the men involved and the rules would be sketchy, but Rollins definitely has more of a claim to a title match than Lesnar.

