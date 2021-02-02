5 potential rivalries for Carlito in WWE

Much like MVP before him, Carlito has returned to WWE. At the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, MVP made a surprise return to the company and entered the men’s Rumble match. He appeared on WWE RAW following the event and picked up a loss against Rey Mysterio. Following these two matches, MVP slowly built up his return to become one of the biggest names on RAW again.

Carlito returned to WWE during the 2021 Royal Rumble a few days ago, being eliminated by Elias during the match. He followed up his return with an appearance on RAW where he teamed up with Jeff Hardy to compete against Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Carlito and Hardy went on to pick up the win, and it could lead to a few rivalries for the veteran.

Just like MVP, Carlito could work his way up and become a top player on RAW in the months to come. If the creatives play their cards right, they can work on the hype around Carlito’s return to build some big rivalries and give some Superstars a chance to get a push.

With that in mind, let’s look at five potential rivalries for The King of Cool in WWE that could help the Superstars involved.

#5 Carlito and Jeff Hardy could continue their rivalry against Elias and Jaxson Ryker in WWE

No matter how hard Elias has tried, he has remained in the mid-card for most of his WWE career. His NXT run wasn’t the best, and he was teamed up with big names such as Shane McMahon, but still hasn’t gotten ahead.

WWE recently attached Jaxson Ryker with Elias, who needs a way to get over with the crowd once again. Now that both Superstars are finding their way in WWE as a part of a tag team, WWE could give them a push over two veteran Superstars.

Advertisement

WWE RAW hosted a match between the two heels and the team of Carlito and Hardy. Carlito managed to impress the WWE Universe, while Hardy delivered his finisher to pick up the victory. WWE could carry this rivalry on for a little longer to help both the teams find their footing on RAW.

While Hardy has been around for some time, he hasn’t stuck around in many rivalries with teams for too long. Teaming with Carlito could help the veteran get over with the WWE Universe again before pushing ahead. Carlito could also benefit from the same treatment.

On the other hand, the rivalry could allow the team of Elias and Ryker to implode, leading to one of the two Superstars to get over in the months to come.