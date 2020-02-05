5 Potential roles for Hulk Hogan at Super Showdown

Stephen Moree FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Hulk Hogan in his prime as the WWF Champion

Ever since WWE signed a multi-year billion-dollar deal with Saudi Arabia, we have seen several dream matches take place. At the upcoming event, it was decided on RAW that we would see Ricochet take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. One name that continues to be associated with the event is The Immortal Hulk Hogan.

The original king of WWE has been clamoring for one final match in a WWE ring, as he'd like to retire in the company he calls home. It's unsure at this time if he'd ever be cleared by WWE doctors to compete again in a ring. However, it's been rumored that Hogan will once again appear at the event in Saudi Arabia.

#5 Setting up a future match

Hogan cutting a classic promo back at Crown Jewel 2018

While a match could take a place in Saudi Arabia, his final match could also take place at the mega event he make famous, WrestleMania. Imagine Hogan in the ring in Saudi Arabia cutting his famous "whatcha gonna do brother" promo and King Corbin's music hits, interrupting the legend.

This could lead to Hogan being able to either find two teammates and face Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode at the Show of Shows or singles match against the hated King of WWE.

Either way, this could be a great way for WWE to build to the retirement match of the Immortal one, beginning with a microphone in Saudi, and ending in Tampa, Florida at the biggest wrestling event in the world.

While every promo seems to have the same cadence, flow and quotes used, it's always exciting to hear the man who shaped so many people's childhoods speak on the microphone in the middle of the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT