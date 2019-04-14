×
5 Potential surprises for WWE RAW: Dean Ambrose swerves the WWE Universe?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
3.59K   //    14 Apr 2019, 08:54 IST

This week's episode of WWE RAW could certainly be fantastic
This week's episode of WWE RAW could certainly be fantastic

WWE is well connected to its fanbase through social media. And therefore I'm certain that the company is aware that a large percentage of the WWE Universe was upset about the RAW and SmackDown Live that followed WrestleMania. Not that they were bad shows, but there just weren't enough big surprises. And the shows that follow WrestleMania are usually known for a surprise or two.

That said, WWE would certainly make RAW this week very exciting indeed. These are the surprises that I potentially want to see during the show. Be sure to let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bear in mind that none of these surprises could potentially happen. But then, all of them could happen as well.

Without further ado, let's talk sports entertainment...

#5 Samoa Joe comes to RAW with the United States Championship

The worst thing that has happened to the US Championship is moving to SmackDown Live, in my opinion. While on the blue brand, there have been weeks on end when the Championship has not been showcased, undermining its value significantly. Nakamura and R-Truth, both exceptionally gifted Champions, both had really underwhelming runs as a result.

I daresay that if the Championship does come to RAW, with the Champion Samoa Joe, we could potentially see the title become important again. I'm guessing that both mid-card Champions will change brands if this happens, and the US Title will then get as much air-time as the Intercontinental Championship did. Samoa Joe could also benefit from working on RAW.

Samoa Joe, while great in the ring, is really gifted at passionate promos and mind games. That is a side of his character that he'll get to showcase in droves on the red brand.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
