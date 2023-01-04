5 potential swerves that could happen in WWE in 2023 

2022 saw several twists and turns in WWE. From Vince McMahon's retirement to Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt's return to Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout, the year had its fair share of wild moments.

With 2022 finally in the history books, the focus of the WWE Universe has now shifted toward the new year. This could be another eventful year for the company, and the rumor mill is buzzing with speculation regarding the same.

Furthermore, just like the previous year, fans could witness several twists and turns in 2023, which could have a long-lasting impact on the product.

On that note, let's look at five swerves that could happen in the company in 2023.

#5. Vince McMahon returns

In what was arguably the biggest Pro Wrestling story of the year, Vince McMahon retired in July 2022. This came following a series of misconduct allegations against the 77-year-old.

However, as reported earlier, the former Chairman of the company could return to WWE. Given that he still holds the majority voting power over anyone else in the company, the odds of a potential return can't be ruled out.

On another note, McMahon's return rumors have garnered several responses on social media, with many believing that the company is better off with Vince gone.

#4. Roman Reigns turns on Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn took on Kevin Owens and John Cena in the main event of the final SmackDown of 2022. However, things didn't turn out too well for the heels as they succumbed to a loss against the team of KO and Cena.

Given Reigns is rumored to face The Honorary Uce at Elimination Chamber, the latter's days in The Bloodline faction seem numbered.

Jealous of Sami's growing popularity, Reigns could blame The Honorary Uce for their loss against Owens and Cena. The Tribal Chief could join forces with his Bloodline members to beat the daylights out of Zayn, laying down the breadcrumbs of a potential match.

#3. The Tribal Chief loses his WWE Championship to Sami Zayn on the Road to WrestleMania 39

While it has been rumored that Roman Reigns could face The Rock or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, a fresh report has revealed that the aforementioned match could be for the Universal Championship instead.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Reigns could lose his WWE Championship on the road to WrestleMania Hollywood. The plan is to have Seth Rollins lock horns with Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship on the first night of 'Mania.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it will be interesting to see who will dethrone The Tribal Chief for the WWE Championship if and when that happens. Apart from Cody, Seth, and McIntyre, another name in the race could be Sami Zayn.

As mentioned earlier, The Honorary Uce is rumored to lock horns with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. If the company decides to give The Honorary Uce storyline a fairy tale ending, Zayn might dethrone Reigns to win the Championship at the event.

#2. The Rock wins the Royal Rumble; defeats Roman Reigns to become the WWE Universal Champion

As you may know, Roman Reigns is rumored to face the original Head of the Table, The Rock, at The Show of Shows in April 2023.

As you may know, Roman Reigns is rumored to face the original Head of the Table, The Rock, at The Show of Shows in April 2023. The Brahma Bull could reportedly win the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 to set up a high-profile Mania clash.

While Cody Rhodes seems to be the fan favorite to win the rumble, the creative team could throw a curveball by having The Rock return at the event to win it.

Furthermore, given how the company recently teased The Most Electrifying Man becoming the Universal Champion, The Rock could further go on to defeat Reigns in a dream match at WrestleMania 39.

#1. CM Punk returns

As you may know, CM Punk took multiple shots at Adam Page and AEW's EVPs following AEW ALL OUT. The Best in the World then got involved in an infamous backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Given how things unfolded, Punk's stint with AEW was all but over. Since then, fans have been speculating over The Best in the World's WWE return. Punk even teased a potential return to the company on Instagram.

History has shown us on numerous occasions that you never say never when it comes to pro wrestling. Hence, the potential return of CM Punk in 2023 cannot be ruled out.

Should CM Punk return to WWE in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

