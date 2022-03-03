5 potential tag team partners for Stone Cold Steve Austin if he returns to WWE

On February 15, Fightful reported that WWE made an overture to get Stone Cold Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38.

The jaw-dropping news sparked an immediate frenzy amongst professional wrestling fans. A return match would see the The Texas Rattlesnake perform in the ring for the first time since 2003. The six-time WWE Champion stepped away from the ring due to recurring injuries, specifically with his neck and knees.

It has been speculated that Austin will return for a one-on-one match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. However, given Stone Cold's limitations in the ring, it may be the case that a tag team match is set-up instead for the Show of Shows, or even for a short program thereafter.

That being said, let's take a look at five potential tag team partners for Stone Cold Steve Austin upon his potential return to WWE.

#5 Goldberg could align with Steve Austin

Goldberg could next team up with Stone Cold Steve Austin

The only time Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg featured in the same match together was at WrestleMania 20 in 2004. The former WCW Champion competed against Brock Lesnar as The Texas Rattlesnake officiated.

Despite only wrestling a couple of times a year, the two-time Universal Champion may perhaps become the perfect partner in Austin.

Two of the Monday Night Wars' greatest stars could strike up an unpredictable tag team. The Stunner and Spear combination may be a huge hit with fans, and would certainly blow the roof off any building they compete in.

#4 Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin could form a tag team

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official A candid shot of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar backstage A candid shot of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar backstage https://t.co/M81juBBUEO

A match between Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin almost happened in 2002. It sadly never did, as the beer-swilling Texas-born Hall of Famer walked out of WWE before it could take place.

Lesnar has stated before that he wished he could have stepped in the ring with him, but instead, a tag team formation upon Austin's return could serve as the next best thing. This will not happen at WrestleMania, but it could be worked into a storyline leading into WrestleMania Backlash.

Outside of the ring, both men are great friends, and with Lesnar still active, The Beast Incarnate would surely take the brunt of the workload to keep Stone Cold's in-ring action as limited as possible.

#3 Seth Rollins could link up with The Texas Rattlesnake

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has appeared on the Broken Skull Sessions

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is one of the modern day WWE Superstars who can captivate an audience with every move, much like Austin did during the Attitude Era.

The former Shield member recently joined Steve Austin on an episode of The Broken Skull Sessions and struck up a fascinating conversation.

A tag team consisting of mixed generations would immediately get the WWE Universe invested. Again, it may be the case that Rollins takes the majority of the workload before a huge hot tag to allow Austin to raise hell. It could make for some memorable moments.

#2 Randy Orton could ditch Riddle and tag team with Steve Austin

Two of the most devastating finishing moves in WWE history are the RKO and the Stunner. They are very similar to an extent, but have their own unique way of being executed.

Imagine if the tag team division were pitted against these match-ending finishers with Steve Austin and Randy Orton preying on them from across the ring. It would make for some intense action.

Austin and Orton get on very well, as seen on the Broken Skull Sessions, and they shouldn't have any problem bringing that chemistry to the ring.

#1. John Cena could return for one-night to team up with Stone Cold Steve Austin

John Cena could return to team with Steve Austin

John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin belong on the Mount Rushmore of WWE. If Austin were to return to the ring, linking up with John Cena may be the answer.

The sixteen-time WWE World Champion has never crossed paths with Stone Cold inside the squared circle. It would be fitting for both men to get the opportunity to work with each other, without having to compete against one another.

It would be the ultimate dream team, and potentially happen at this year's WrestleMania. Austin is rumored to be returning and Cena currently has no plans for the Show of Shows. If WWE wants a box office draw, this tag team could be it.

Who would you like to see Stone Cold Steve Austin team up with if he returned to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

