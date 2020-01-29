5 potential United States Champions following Andrade's suspension

Stephen Moree FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Andrade Wins The United States Championship

Just before Monday Night Raw, it was reported that the United States Champion, Andrade, has been suspended for thirty days for failing the WWE drug policy. The champion still appeaedr on Raw and his feud with Humberto Carrillo would continue with Carrillo exacting revenge on the champion by hitting him with a DDT on the exposed floor.

This now leads to speculation on what will happen with the championship and with Brock Lesnar not being around every week most believe you also can't have the United States title absent as well.

It's likely the WWE will crown a new champion while Andrade sits out his suspension. Let us know your thoughts on the five Superstars I've chosen to take that title and please let us know who you would like to see.

#5 Humberto Carrillo

Humberto DDTs Andrade onto the floor

The most obvious choice to take the title if it is vacated is Humberto Carrillo. He has been in a feud with Andrade for over a month now and is even the person who wrote him off television. It's obvious WWE sees something in Carrillo and you could even go back to Zelina potentially being involved with the Mexican Superstar.

This would even allow the feud to pick right back up when Andrade returns however with him chasing the title and not being champion. This would be huge for the young star if he does receive the title this early in his career.

It also needs to be asked if this will turn Humberto heel until Andrade returns, and if so, would Andrade return as a babyface. It's not typically that a babyface does such a dastardly deed without some dark character changes. One thing is for sure, this option would put Carrillo in a good spot to be in a title match at WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT