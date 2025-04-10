5 Potential winners for the WWE Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has played a major role in getting the WWE WrestleMania fever going each year since 2014. Fans have seen some of their favorite stars compete in the over-the-top-rope elimination match. The winner of the contest is awarded the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy.

WrestleMania 41 will host another Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year. It’s safe to say that most of the stars already scheduled for matches at 'Mania 41 are unlikely to participate in the Battle Royal.

Check out the five WWE stars who could potentially win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year.

#5. Austin Theory needs a big win

Not many superstars have fallen down the ranks in WWE like Austin Theory. The former United States Champion has a win over John Cena at WrestleMania to boast about. However, he recently lost to Jey Uso on RAW in under a minute.

WWE could look to give Theory a push in 2025 and get him going with a big win at WrestleMania. The A-Town Down Under member might win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal by eliminating a fan-favorite babyface from the competition.

It would be great to see Austin Theory win something after a while. The victory could also create more differences between him and his teammate, Grayson Waller.

#4. Julius Creed could win big for American Made

WWE has given many powerhouses big wins in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Cesaro, Big Show, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed are among the most powerful men who have won the elimination match in the past.

Julius Creed has shown his incredible strength in the ring several times. He may be one of the strongest men in the company, and he has the potential to become a breakout star in the future.

Triple H could allow him a major personal victory at WWE WrestleMania 41, where he could win the Battle Royal and bring home the trophy. This move could help American Made gain more momentum in the coming months.

#3. Ilja Dragunov could return in the WWE Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Ilja Dragunov has been away from the ring due to an injury. His recent social media posts suggest that he could return to the ring sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, Ilja could make a surprise return at WWE WrestleMania 41 as a surprise entrant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He could battle through and show his toughness in the match before eliminating a giant like Braun Strowman or Omos last for the victory.

Ilja Dragunov has proven himself in NXT and has the potential to take down big stars. A Battle Royal win could get him going on the RAW brand again.

#2. Andrade needs to regain the spotlight

Andrade is another notable name who hasn’t done much of note since his WWE return. He was part of the United States Championship program but fell out of it after being unsuccessful.

Triple H could get Andrade back on track with a win at WrestleMania 41. While winners of the Battle Royal do not benefit too much from their victory, it still allows them a chance to gain some spotlight.

The former AEW star could return to SmackDown after his win and boast about the victory to get into some interesting rivalries. This could get him back in the mid-card title picture and earn him his first championship win since his return.

#1. Solo Sikoa could win big at WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa will sit out WrestleMania 41 after being a major player in The Bloodline saga. He could potentially secure a spot in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as one of the favorites to win.

Jacob Fatu could walk home with the United States Championship after ‘Mania. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa could take home the trophy, and these wins would bolster the Bloodline faction, which is currently going through a rough patch.

Sikoa has put in a lot of effort to further many storylines on the SmackDown brand. He could win the Andre the Giant Memorial trophy at The Show of Shows to gain more spotlight.

