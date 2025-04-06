5 potential WrestleMania matches that were cancelled due to real-life injuries

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner. This year's premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas on April 19 and 20, 2025. The match card is still being finalized, but the main event for both nights has been fixed.

Unfortunately, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown arrived with the news of one of the matches being cancelled due to an injury.

In this article, we will discuss the above-mentioned bout along with four other potential WrestleMania matches that had to be cancelled over the years due to injuries:

#5. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton cancelled for WrestleMania 41

The Prizefighter turned heel on Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton after The American Nightmare helped Roman Reigns at Bad Blood 2024. During his feud with The Viper, Owens took out his former friend with the banned Piledriver move on an episode of SmackDown in November last year. The Apex Predator returned from the injury at Elimination Chamber 2025 and took out Owens, re-igniting their feud.

KO vs. Orton was set for the upcoming premium live event, but the former Universal Champion announced that he has been suffering from neck issues for the past few months and will require immediate neck surgery. As a result, he pulled out of the match against Randy Orton at The Show of Shows. Following that, Nick Aldis confirmed that the match was indeed cancelled.

#4. Jason Jordan vs. Kurt Angle

In July 2017, Kurt Angle was RAW's General Manager, and he had admitted to being Jason Jordan's father. The young superstar moved to the red brand to work closely with Angle. Unfortunately, Jordan suffered a neck injury in 2018, and he was removed from WWE TV.

WWE cancelled the father-son storyline between Jordan and Angle, which otherwise would have led to a match between the former superstars at WrestleMania 35.

#3. Lita vs. Trish Stratus

Back in 2004, Lita and Trish Stratus were working an angle that started with Lita mocking Stratus for gaining weight after a storyline miscarriage. In December 2004, Lita defeated Stratus for the Women's Championship.

Trish Stratus regained the title at New Year's Revolution in January 2005, but Lita tore her ACL. The injury put an end to their feud, which otherwise would have continued into WrestleMania 21. The pioneers of the women's division never had a singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar

The Beast was supposed to take on The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 30. The idea was that The Rock would get attacked by Brock Lesnar on the RAW after 'Mania 29 and be written off WWE TV. The People's Champ would return after months, leading to a match at the 2014 edition of the premium live event.

Unfortunately, The Rock tore his adductor tendons and abdomen in the 'Mania match against John Cena in 2013, which delayed his Hollywood schedule and the bout against The Beast never happened.

#1. Triple H vs. John Cena

The Game and The Champ battled at WrestleMania 22, where the latter defeated the former via submission to retain the WWE Championship. The wrestling juggernaut wanted to repeat the match at WrestleMania 23, where Triple H would treat John Cena as a legitimate threat to switch the dynamic at the time.

At New Year's Revolution in 2007, Triple H tore his quads. He was sidelined until SummerSlam that year, forcing WWE to change plans for The Show of Shows.

