5 potential WrestleMania matches for John Cena

Will John Cena have a match at WrestleMania 36?

It's never too early to speculate on what we could see at WrestleMania, especially when one of WWE's biggest stars is virtually guaranteed to be in Tampa, Florida next April. Cena sat down with Sports Illustrated this week and touched on a number of topics, including his partnership with the FitOps Foundation.

The 16-time World Champion also talked about his future in a WWE ring. Cena says he's “very eager” to return to in-ring competition, and that fans can expect to see him make an appearance at his 17th consecutive WrestleMania.

“On the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven’t missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come.”

Cena has a very full schedule these days, but I'll take the man at his word if he says he doesn't plan on missing out the "The Showcase of the Immortals". That does not guarantee he'll have a match on the card though. This year the "Dr. of Thuganomics" made his surprise return to interrupt Elias' live concert.

Cena's last WrestleMania match came in 2017 when he lost to the Undertaker in less than 3 minutes. Who could Cena battle in 2020? Let's take a look at a few possibilities.

#5 Randy Orton

Will the challenge be accepted?

The Viper issued the challenge, but will Cena accept? I have a feeling if it were up to him he would, but as the Cenation Leader told SI, it's not up to him.

"I never make the matches, I’m just grateful to be able to perform in WWE. Every day away from it, I miss it more and more and more. I’m becoming more honest with myself about how much I miss it."

These two Superstars have a storied rivalry that dates back to the mid-2000s, but they haven't faced off against one another since 2017. Maybe it's time to reignite this fight, or the WWE could always break new ground. Which brings me to...

