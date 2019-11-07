Randy Orton takes a hilarious jibe at John Cena; lays out challenge for WrestleMania 36

Randy Orton and John Cena

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently took to Instagram to lay out a challenge to John Cena. He posted a photo of a magazine where John Cena is shown to be on its cover with the sentence "Up For A Challenge" printed on it.

Orton mentioned in the post that he is on a flight to London and took a hilarious dig at John Cena where he referenced the above-mentioned sentence printed on the magazine and added that he is up for a challenge if Cena is ready for it. He also asks if WrestleMania 36 would be a good place to have the match or if Cena is too busy with his acting schedules on Hollywood.

Randy Orton's history with John Cena

Randy Orton and John Cena are regarded by many to be two of the greatest Superstars of the modern era and both have been referenced by WWE to be the faces of the company. They have had several storied rivalries and feuds with each other and their matches have headlined many pay-per-view events and weekly television shows in the past decade.

The last time Orton and Cena faced each other was in Royal Rumble 2014 when The Viper defeated The Cenation Leader in a match to successfully retain his WWE Championship. Outside of the ring, both Orton and Cena are good friends and have often praised each other on more than one occasion.

Orton's antics on social media

Randy Orton has lately been known to post hilarious stuff on social media which are mostly in good humor. A few weeks ago he posted a cut-out picture of John Cena on social media where he requested Cena as a friend to ask The Rock if he was willing to compete in a match with Orton at WrestleMania 36.

Although WWE Superstars' posts on social media are often made in a light-hearted manner, no one knows for sure what will happen in the future and we might get treated to a match between Orton and Cena somewhere down the line.