5 Potential Opponents for Goldberg at WrestleMania

The card for WrestleMania 38 is starting to come together. Several high-profile matches have already been announced, while others will be booked after the outcome of Saturday's Elimination Chamber Event.

It will be interesting to see if Goldberg has a spot on the big card and who he will face. He's indicated that his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber might be his last, but if history has taught fans anything, it's to never say never.

With the right opponent and the right financial offer, Goldberg will likely appear for WWE again, possibly at this year's Show of Shows in Dallas.

The following article outlines five potential opponents for Goldberg should he decide to appear at WrestleMania. It may take a couple of weeks, but we should soon discover if anyone is "next."

#5. Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania

While this match has already happened, there's a solid history between Goldberg and Lashley. If The Icon is truly close to hanging up his boots, it's possible WWE will look to add a final chapter to this feud.

You may recall that each holds a victory over the other. If this bout is booked for WrestleMania, it might be promoted as a tiebreaker in addition to potentially being Goldberg's final match.

But WWE will have a difficult decision to make should they choose this route. Since Bobby Lashley will be sticking around, a win for him would be preferable. But if Goldberg is on the verge of retirement, Vince McMahon might want to send the former Universal Champion out on a high note.

Ultimately, Lashley is an important component of WWE's future, and a retiring wrestler is traditionally expected to put over key talent on their way out.

Would Goldberg do the honors for Lashley? It's an interesting question that fans could be facing this April.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell