5 Potential WWE feuds for Triple H after his return

Triple H recently returned to WWE RAW on the January 11th episode of the Red brand. It turned out to be quite a peculiar episode as a whole, where several last-minute decisions were made because of Drew McIntyre's COVID-19 diagnosis.

McIntyre was originally scheduled to face Randy Orton in a non-title match. Triple H filled in for the WWE Champion to kick-off a night-long arc with Orton that would eventually culminate in a Street Fight main event.

As of this writing, it remains unclear if Triple H's surprising comeback will result in a storyline for The Game on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 37. If The Cerebral Assasin is set to get involved in a program sooner rather than later, here are five potential WWE feuds for Triple H after his recent return.

#5: Triple H and Randy Orton could continue their WWE feud, which is set around The Viper's legend killer arc

On the surface, Triple H and Randy Orton's Street Fight main event from RAW was their 20th singles clash in WWE history. Not only do both of these competitors have a detailed history with each other, but The Game's last one-on-one match before his 2021 return also took place against The Apex Predator back in 2019.

As a result of so many encounters, a certain section of WWE's fanbase have felt that another match between Orton and Triple H in 2021 can't exactly be the most exciting proposition on WWE TV.

However, the company has now uploaded a poll on their official website, which asks their fans whether or not they want to see another clash between the aforementioned competitors.

More than 70% of the voters picked the "Yes" option over "No."

Orton and Triple H's latest encounter on RAW ended in a no contest, thanks to a surreal interruption by Alexa Bliss. The main conflict behind their recent matchup was Orton's blatant disrespect towards the legends.

Based on all the points that are mentioned in this slide, it is possible that Triple H and Randy Orton could renew their rivalry in the near future.