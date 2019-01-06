5 Potential WWE Superstars who can possibly dethrone Dean Ambrose

Ambrose is the current Intercontinental Champion as a heel. (Photo credits - WWE)

We are currently in the midst of the build-up to the 2019 Royal Rumble event as things are clearly getting heated up. The current Intercontinental Champion is none other than The Moral Compass of WWE himself - Dean Ambrose, as he had defeated his nemesis in Seth Rollins at TLC 2018 to gain the championship gold.

Ambrose is at the beginning of his third reign as the Intercontinental Champion, as he had turned heel on the 22nd October 2018 edition of Raw by attacking his former friend in Seth Rollins - just hours after their fellow Shield-brother in Roman Reigns had announced his real-life battle with leukemia.

However, this allows the opportunity for a babyface to dethrone Ambrose to take the Intercontinental title away from him. Here are 5 possible superstars who could defeat The Lunatic Fringe.

#5 Elias

The Drifter would be a good choice to defeat Ambrose for the title.

On the April 10th, 2017 edition of Raw, Elias made his debut on Monday nights by appearing on the stage along with walking through the crowd shortly after that. From there, it was clear that the WWE had faith in Elias to be something special as they gradually built up towards his debut on the May 22nd episode of Raw - against Dean Ambrose himself, in a match where he had won via disqualification following interference from The Miz.

Fast forward to October 22nd, 2018 on Raw, we witnessed the face turn of Elias after he had attacked Baron Corbin with a guitar. Prior to the face turn, Elias was slowly getting more and more over with the WWE Universe as they would cheer along to his performances in the ring.

It's clear that the WWE sees something in Elias, and The Drifter makes a good option to take the Intercontinental Championship away from Ambrose. Elias clearly has the support of the WWE Universe, and he does look strong right now considering the fact that he had defeated Bobby Lashley on the 17th December 2018 edition of Raw in a Miracle on the 34th street fight.

Elias seems to be very established at the moment, and he would make a great opponent for Dean Ambrose. WWE did a great job of turning Ambrose into a solid heel, due to the fact that he had turned on Seth Rollins on a night that was crucial and heartbreaking for The Shield. A win for The Drifter could be the key to making the entire WWE Universe officially walk with Elias in his first reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

