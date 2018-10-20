5 predictions for Evolution's go-home episode of Raw (22 October 2018)

Ladies and gentlemen, the man of the hour.

Last week’s Raw ended on a bizarre note as Drew McIntyre delivered a thunderous Claymore Kick to Braun Strowman. For weeks, Strowman’s pack played mind games to tear apart the Shield. However, it turned out that they were the ones who faced the implosion. Well, we all know what they say about Karma.

Dean Ambrose was the center of attraction as he was suspected to betray the Shield. His actions through the entire night made the fans wonder if he is going to lay his hands on his brotherhood. Although the Shield ended on the victorious side last Monday, the tension in the group can still be felt in the air.

Considering everything which has happened since the last couple of weeks, here are the predictions for Evolution’s go-show episode of Raw.

#5 Braun Strowman calls out Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns interferes

This will be intense.

Braun Strowman has found himself a new enemy in the form of Drew McIntyre. Over the last few weeks, the “Monster Among Men” threatened his pack that they might be at the receiving end of “getting these hands” if they lose against the Shield.

Dolph Ziggler got pinned last week, and the big man took out his frustration on him by putting him through a running Powerslam. However, the other half of the Raw tag team champions took an exception to it and returned the favor to the leader of the pack.

Hence, Raw might kick off this week with Braun Strowman calling out Drew McIntyre. A physical confrontation between these two men is also on the cards. The fans will be anticipating a match between these two as well.

However, it is hard to ignore Roman Reigns’ involvement in this. Notably, he has to defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see how this segment unfolds and what role the “Big Dog” plays in this fallout from the last week.

