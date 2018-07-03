Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 predictions for SmackDown Live - July 3, 2018

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Preview
1.54K   //    03 Jul 2018, 21:12 IST

Look who's back!
Look who's back!

The July 3rd episode of SmackDown Live takes place at Century Link Center in Omaha, NE. With Extreme Rules less than two weeks away, WWE is making a concerted effort to make the event a grand success.

The road to the PPV goes through the blue brand, and with a stacked up roster, the dynamics of SmackDown Live are driving as ever. Last week saw Kane making his return with Team Hell No getting back together. 

This Tuesday, AJ Styles returns to action against Aiden English, and Jeff Hardy throws yet another open challenge celebrating America one day early.

Here are five predictions that will shake things up on SmackDown Live.

#5 Becky's winning run continues

Becky
Becky "Balboa"

After a long time, Becky Lynch seems to have found her mojo back after a series of wins against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Though she came up just short in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, The Irish Lass Kicker bounced back with a win over Billie Kay two weeks ago.

Lynch faces yet another challenge in the name of Peyton Royce. The IIconics were arguably the most "over" women wrestlers when they made their main roster debut three months ago. The WWE Universe seems to have forgotten about their push and so have the Creative. 

With the kind of momentum Becky Lynch is currently on, there is no surprise that she would cruise past Royce. A championship opportunity doesn't seem too far away.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE SmackDown The Usos SaNiTY Daniel Bryan AJ Styles WWE Network
5 surprising moments from SmackDown Live (April 24, 2018)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live After WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SAnitY reflect on their chaotic main roster debut
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Superstars Who Could Appear On SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Live Predictions: April 24, 2018
RELATED STORY
8 surprising moments from Raw and Smackdown Live this week
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of the 2018 Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 1st May, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us