5 predictions for SmackDown Live - July 3, 2018

Look who's back!

The July 3rd episode of SmackDown Live takes place at Century Link Center in Omaha, NE. With Extreme Rules less than two weeks away, WWE is making a concerted effort to make the event a grand success.

The road to the PPV goes through the blue brand, and with a stacked up roster, the dynamics of SmackDown Live are driving as ever. Last week saw Kane making his return with Team Hell No getting back together.

This Tuesday, AJ Styles returns to action against Aiden English, and Jeff Hardy throws yet another open challenge celebrating America one day early.

Here are five predictions that will shake things up on SmackDown Live.

#5 Becky's winning run continues

Becky "Balboa"

After a long time, Becky Lynch seems to have found her mojo back after a series of wins against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Though she came up just short in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, The Irish Lass Kicker bounced back with a win over Billie Kay two weeks ago.

Lynch faces yet another challenge in the name of Peyton Royce. The IIconics were arguably the most "over" women wrestlers when they made their main roster debut three months ago. The WWE Universe seems to have forgotten about their push and so have the Creative.

With the kind of momentum Becky Lynch is currently on, there is no surprise that she would cruise past Royce. A championship opportunity doesn't seem too far away.