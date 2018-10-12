5 predictions for the next episode of Monday Night Raw (15 October 2018)

The answer is due this week on Raw

Things kicked off in huge fashion last week on Raw as Triple H and Shawn Michaels re-formed one of the most chaotic factions in the WWE, D Generation-X. Not to mention, they challenged The Brothers of Destruction to face them at Crown Jewel.

The night ended in suspense as Dean Ambrose walked away from his Shield brothers after he got pinned by Drew McIntyre, which resulted in The Shield’s defeat after they were victorious at WWE Super Show-Down.

Speaking of defeats, Baron Corbin was one of the men who got defeated in the over the top rope match last week, thanks to the Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. His regime as the acting general manager hasn’t yielded fruits for him as he would have imagined.

Keeping in mind all these combustible elements, a lot is expected to happen this week on Raw. Here are the complete predictions for the upcoming show.

#1 The Brothers of Destruction will accept the challenge

The challenge was made last week

The Brothers of Destruction are expected to kick-off the show this week on Raw, much similar to what their opponents did last week. Furthermore, they will be accepting the challenge to seek some revenge for The Undertaker’s defeat in Melbourne, Australia.

The rivalry between these four men is far from over, and the brothers would vow to decimate and bury both Shawn Michaels and Triple H at their next clash. There were more than half a dozen nostalgic moments at the “Last Time Ever” match, and this rivalry will surely treat fans to some more.

The match in Australia was stipulated to be a No-Disqualification match by Triple H moments before the match started. Hence, it is quite possible that the brothers would be willing to add another stipulation to this match. What kind of match would you like to see? Let your voice be heard in the comments below.

