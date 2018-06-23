5 predictions for the next episode of Raw

This is going to be night of the heels.

This is going to be classic match for sure.

Last week’s Raw was full of energy. WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey not only ambushed the newly crowned Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss but also the Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle. This resulted in one Olympian suspending another Olympian for 30 days.

Seth Rollins lost the Intercontinental Championship, which he won at WrestleMania 34. Will he be able to get his hands back on the gold next Monday?

A lot of questions are to be answered this Monday Night on Raw. Here are the predictions for the upcoming episode.

#1 Intercontinental Championship Rematch - Dolph Ziggler retains

This title reign is going to last long.

Last week, Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins in arguably the best match of the night. The “Show Off” was being a show-off as he rubbed it in the face of the former-champion while he celebrated his victory.

Things went hot and the “Architect” was ambushed by the current champion and Drew McIntyre, and was left flat on his back as the duo left the ring.

The “Architect” mentioned that he is invoking his rematch clause this Monday. He also admitted that the “Prodigal Son” is a problem, which he needs to solve.

He further added that he had one week to solve it. It would be interesting to see whether the “Architect” has a game plan for him this week.

Frankly speaking, it seems unlikely that the former champion is going to win the title back. Dolph Ziggler seems to be on the top of his game since he has teamed up with Drew McIntyre.

It will make more sense for him to continue making an impact as the champion. This also gives fans a fair reason to believe that the former champion can get added to the Universal Championship picture (after the week).

Overall, this match could quite possibly be the match of the night. However, unlike last week, it would be great to have this match close the show.